In10sity Dance never let go of the concept that “opportunities are on the other side of obstacles.” And that is how Jacob Flynn and his team found an up side to lockdown.
The Flynn family of five live in Huntertown, south of Kendallville, where Jacob grew up as a competitive dancer.
In10sity Dance began with three shows in three cities in 2009.
Jacob, the founder and executive director of In10sity Dance, turned his passion for dance into a nationally-touring dance competition circuit attracting tens of thousands of dancers every year. In the fall workshops are held.
This year B.C. — Before Coronavirus — In10sity Dance had about 30 shows in every corner of the U.S. on the schedule.
Typically, “February through the third week of May I would be traveling Friday through Monday to our various shows,” Jacob said in an email interview. “On most weekends during the tour we have multiple shows running simultaneously. I would typically spend the weekend flying between shows to visit with our participating studios and oversee show operations. By this time, we would have been ramping up for our national finals in Chicago and Orlando in June and July.”
But everything came to an abrupt halt during the weekend of March 13-15 when their shows in Indianapolis, Chicago and New Orleans were all postponed.
“Our New Orleans show was not canceled on us until the entire staff had deplaned and checked into their hotel for the weekend,” he said. “We had to turn everyone around and send them home.
Their challenge was to choreograph a response to the lockdown.
Jacob remains in one-on-one communication with the hundreds of dance studios who had committed to attend their shows.
“We are hopeful that as states advance through their phases or reopening we have the possibility of running some of our postponed shows,” he said. “But we’ve adopted a ‘hope for the best but expect the worst’ mentality. It’s been challenging having to stay abreast of 15 different states’ phased reopening strategies, especially as some of them change daily.”
Then they focused on supporting the dance community at large.
And a “passion project” — Studio Aid — was born to provide a lifeline to pandemic-pummeled dance studios around the globe.
“Some have lost crucial tuition revenue, experienced drops in enrollment, and have had spring and summer events they had planned canceled and postponed,” Jacob said. “I am truly in awe of their resilience as the overwhelming majority of them have converted their entire business model to online platforms practically overnight.”
Studio Aid has channeled 100% of the revenue achieved directly to the participating studios.
In their first phase, they produced a solo competition in which nearly 1,000 dancers from across the U.S. paid a small entry fee to their dance studio to participate and submitted a video of their performance. In a typical competition model, judges decide who wins each division. Through Studio Aid, winners are determined by paid votes submitted by each dancer’s friends, family members and other supporters.
“We live-streamed the competition from April 24-27 and in total, Studio Aid raised $147,000 for the dance studios of the participating dancers,” Jacob said. “The weekend following, dancers who participated in Studio Aid in support of their studios had the opportunity to dance in our virtual improvisation competition, where the final rounds were judged by Jojo Siwa and three-time Emmy Award winning choreographer Marguerite Derricks.”
Registration for their second Studio Aid, a virtual competition designed for group performances, has closed and Jacob is happy to report they have 6,407 dancers performing in 1,189 performances representing 150 studios from across the U.S.!
The livestream of the Studio Aid Group Edition is scheduled to start May 29. The link will be available on their website in10sity-dance.com
Jacob is quick to give credit to his “insanely-talented team.”
“I am almost unreasonably blessed to be surrounded by a network of professionals who are unconditionally committed to the success of In10sity Dance,” he said.
“Through all this we have developed new ways to use technology to engage with dancers, support dance studios, and even connect the dance community globally.”
What they developed was born of a relentless search for a silver lining. And that silver lining — which was not found but created — has potential for an ongoing positive impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.