Auburn native Reggie Berg might be in the safest place in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He can’t wait to get away from it, but he doesn’t know when that will happen.
For nearly two months, Berg has been stuck with other employees on cruise ships in the Indian Ocean. No one aboard is ill, so there’s no way to catch the coronavirus.
Still, no port will allow the crew members to come ashore so they can go home.
“It’s more and more emotional the more time goes by,” Berg said last week.
He boarded a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on Christmas Eve as an entertainer, playing piano for the 3,500 cruise guests.
The last paying passengers left in late January, leaving only the ship’s 1,600 crew members on board. Since then, Berg has endured long stretches confined to his windowless cabin. After he left his quarantine, he couldn’t even practice his skill, because the ship’s piano has been declared off-limits so people won’t gather around it.
Berg’s audiences aboard the cruises were 97% Chinese, he said. On the final cruise before everything changed, a young Chinese boy became Berg’s biggest fan, watching every performance intently. The last time Berg saw him, the boy handed him a note that said, simply: “SARS, be safe.”
“I didn’t know what the heck he was talking about,” Berg said. Soon, he would learn that future cruises had been canceled due to the coronavirus. Crew members were advised to go home immediately, but that turned out to be impossible.
South Korea would not let the crew come ashore. The boat sailed to Australia, and while waiting for permission to land, Royal Caribbean provided three free cruises for Australian first responders in early March.
Australia did not return the favor. A reported 2,700 passengers from the Ruby Princess had gone ashore at Sydney, and more than a hundred cases of COVID-19 reportedly were traced back to that event.
Soon, Australians began venting “visceral hatred” toward cruise ships, Berg said, and the government declared that any cruise ship must leave.
Before the order to depart, Royal Caribbean had arranged for crew members to fly home from Australia.
“I had all my bags packed, and I knew the next day was going to be my flight, and I was so excited,” Berg said. Instead, military boats and helicopters escorted Berg’s ship out to sea.
Berg’s ship had zero cases of COVID-19, he said. But as a precaution, he and others were quarantined in their rooms for days.
“It’s like being in prison,” Berg said, although he believes he handled it better than most.
Two weeks ago, the cruise line moved Berg and about 180 other crew members to a different ship that sails out of New York and Miami, hoping they might have a better chance of getting home.
“Now, we have 1,800 people on this ship, and they were used to having 1,000,” Berg said. “This ship is very low on food.”
Plans call for the boat to stop in Singapore for supplies, then sail to Manila around May 4-5.
“The hope is that people from Europe and America will have a chance to get plane flights to go home” from The Philippines, he said. If it happens at all, Berg hopes to make it to Fort Wayne, knowing he may have to self-quarantine after he arrives.
Evan Bosworth, a 2000 graduate of Prairie Heights High School, is luckier. He was performing as a singer in February on a ship in the Indian Ocean that was denied entry at four ports. Finally, it was allowed to land at Capetown, South Africa, and he flew home.
“However, hundreds of my friends are still at sea with no passengers on board and nothing, really, to do. On a positive note, they’re still getting paid their full wage,” Bosworth said.
“One very nice thing about Royal Caribbean, even though we weren’t really working, they still paid us,” Berg said. He also has been impressed by the cruise line’s health and safety measures.
“I’ve kept in pretty good spirits during this time,” he said. “I’ve been trying to do what I can to stay positive and laugh about a lot of things … and be OK with giving up control.”
Still, he said last week, “I cried today. I can’t take one more thing not being what I like.”
Most of the crew members on Berg’s ship are Indian and Filipino, with fewer than a dozen Americans, he said.
“I hate the food here,” he said. “Today there was cow’s feet soup. No joke. … I don’t love Chinese food. I love what I thought Chinese food was.”
Berg made many good friends among his Chinese co-workers, however, and he noticed how they responded to the crisis.
“If you tell them to wear a mask and socially distance, they’ll do it,” he said. “They would say, ‘It’s all going to be OK, just do what the government says, it’ll be OK.’”
Berg might go back to working on a ship when cruises resume, he said. Having a stable job with health insurance has been appealing to a musician.
The experience of being stuck at sea has led to “a value shift of what’s important,” Berg said.
“I really want to see my family,” he said. “This has really made me realize how much I love my family. Most of my life has been about my career.”
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
