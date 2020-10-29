I have seen a lot of changes since the first time I voted in the 1960 primary election.
My polling place was the lobby of a bathroom in a Gary, Indiana, park, and paper ballots were still quite common. When I was the inspector for a polling place in rural Jasper County we used the old mechanical machines. Since we used the same machine every election, we knew that we were going to have problems with the machine at either opening or closing. Each election we hoped it was opening, so we could leave on time.
Shortly after retiring to Marshall County I was asked if I would be a sheriff for my polling place. It was located in the annex of the county complex and we used electronic machines. More than half the people who stopped by had come on county business, only to discover that the offices were closed for election day. When our polling place moved to the Armory the county started using machines that read the information on the back of one’s driver’s license and allowed one to vote anywhere in the county. Many people found the convenience a big improvement.
Since I am in one of the risk categories for COVID-19, I decided to not work the polls in 2020. For the primary I voted absentee for the first time. For this general election I voted early at the court house to avoid long lines and reduce the risk of catching the virus. They had a new and improved machine. Not sure what it was all about!
I am somewhat confused about states that seem to be having so much difficulty helping people to vote during the time of a pandemic. Most of the things they are considering, Indiana has already tried and has them under control. My experience voting and working at polls has convinced me that Indiana works hard to make sure everyone who wants to can vote. I have always found it difficult to distinguish between the Democratic and the Republican poll workers involved with the election process. The prime concern is not party but helping each person cast his or her vote.
I would like to do a little eisegesis on verse 15 of Joshua 24. The people have gathered for a covenant renewal service. In verse 15 Joshua challenges them with the words “choose this day whom you will serve, whether the gods of your ancestors served in the region beyond the River or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are living; but as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”
Given the context of the elections which are upon us I would like to reinterpret these words to mean “choose this day who you want your leaders to be, whether Republican, Democratic, Independent or another party as you renew you covenant with our Country.” Voting is a way of saying “Yes” to America”
With all of the ways to vote it is hard to imagine why a Hoosier could not discharge this primary civic responsibility. This is especially true if one started early planning to vote. Close to election things can happen that make it impossible to cast one’s ballot. One of my granddaughters who recently turned 18 made arrangements to come home last weekend to vote on Saturday at one of the polling places in Elkhart County. When I was working at the polls it was always a special moment when a young person would come to vote for the first time. Hope my granddaughter does not have to vote in a bathroom.
There is still time to vote. Have you taken one of the opportunities?
