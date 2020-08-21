“Blessed is the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 5:3-10
Brokenness — what does this really mean?
There are all too many answers to this question based upon who you ask and what condition they are in. Brokenness is a state of being for your no longer which were originally. If you were to break a glass or a plate, that state of brokenness would transform that glass or plate into something which most people would render useless and would discard without a second thought. Unfortunately, there are those who would do the same for people who are broken.
In this passage from Matthew, Jesus is talking to his disciples and the many people were on the mount with him and sharing state of brokenness is not the and by all means. In fact, Jesus conveys a completely different message. This message is one that would challenge every person’s concept of brokenness. There are many different forms of brokenness within this passage: poor in spirit, those who mourn, meekness, who hunger for righteousness, who seek mercy, who long for peace and those who are persecuted. Can you identify with any of these?
The sad reality is, there are those who do not and who will look upon those who have has been insignificant, devalued, hopeless. They do not have a clue to how deeply they destroy the hope and the will of individuals who deserve far better, even from those who are part of the organized church. Why would I make such a bold statement? Because there are people within the church universal will not give the time of day to those who are suffering, to those who are lost, to those who are different, and to those who are trapped as prisoners in their sin. Some of these individuals are deplorable.
There are three theories that I could think of that would cause individuals to act like this:
1. They are able to identify with those who are broken/hurting.
2. They are not looking at these individuals through the eyes of Jesus Christ; but through the eyes of the world system.
3. They simply do not care.
In any of the cases, it is those who are broken who lose out because they are not seen through the eyes of brokenness. It has been stated in past that you never truly understand someone until you walk a mile in their shoes. As true as that statement is; is anybody really want to try to understand what brokenness is, how it impacts a life, that we as believers may have been that cause for the brokenness and that we are guilty of such a heinous sin?
Think about it for a moment: how can I be the cause of such pain and misery to an individual/group of individuals and remain a believer in Christ? How many times have we judge somebody? How often have we cast aside those individuals who differ from us? When was the last time we sought fellowship with and “outcast”/sinner? When was the last time we sat and talked someone was broken because of the genuine love for that individual and not some Christian mandate that we are trying to get brownie points with God by doing so? Believe me, it’s really easy to do; especially when you’re not thinking about. There are too many people outside of the church and the inside of the church were crushed, who feel rejected, don’t feel like they measure up to other individuals within the church, and this is a travesty which I find deplorable. Churches are supposed to be hospitals for those who are broken; not social clubs for those who feel that they are closer to God than someone else, who are holier than those who seek holiness and healing, or those who feel that legalism is the only way to “earn” their salvation. Salvation has nothing to do works but has everything to do with grace and mercy. Salvation has faith which leads to the outreach to the last/least/lost to where the individual, because of their love for God and for their fellow man, will do whatever it takes to bring that healing and restoration that individual same manner that God has brought us our healing and restoration.
Looking at the world today, we need to be reminded of this Matthew passage. We need to understand the brokenness that is taken place around us; maybe even including us. It is not only affected this nation and our communities around us; it is also affecting the church body and it is growing like a cancer and if we do not point it out and do something about it, that cancer will destroy us and we will no longer be a place for healing and the church will become nothing more than a graveyard for misguided souls.
Challenge each and every one of you, the reader, to begin to see lives through the eyes of brokenness. I want you to feel and understand how paralyzing that is for an individual. I want you to be able to empathize if you haven’t ever been able to before see that need for true believers to bring God’s healing to a broken world and to restore it to its beauty. Hopefully then, the church will truly be the church that God created in each and every one of us.
