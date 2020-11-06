Read Titus 3:1-11; focus on verses 1-3; John 7:53–8;11
If one is honest with themselves, he or she would admit that it is almost completely instinctive for man to focus on the negative more so than on the positive. People are drawn to viewing negative incidents and watching it for long periods of time rather than doing anything to stop or change the incident to a positive. As we just went through a very negative election with both sides spewing out venomous accusations and offering no real solutions in their place to help heal the country, I ask, are we any better for focusing on the negative? Have we become any better of a person and have we become a changing agent for the better?
As many of you who know me well, you know I work in the mental health/social work field as well as being a pastor. And being in these fields as long as I have, I am seeing a sad trend which is possibly hurting others more than healing them, seeing only the negative and not seeing the potential of the individuals before meeting and working together. What if as we begin the relationship/service with the individual looking for their positive traits first to assist the individual to find their potential instead of addressing their faults/failures and then trying to help heal them?
Here’s my theory. People need to be reminded of their positive/good qualities instead of their bad as they are intimately aware of their poor and negative qualities. Pointing these out to them will keep them distant from us and our abilities to bring healing and restoration. (This is where you can read the John passage provided.) However, if we are able to help them to see their potential at the very beginning, this is a more invited atmosphere for us to not only build rapport, but to also make the individuals we serve be more welcoming to services and help.
As I begin a relationship with others, professionally or personally, I allow them to share what they want to share. As the conversation builds and after they have shared what they wish, I will ask the following questions:
• What are some of your strengths that you are proud of?
• What life lessons have you learned and are embracing for yourself/loved ones?
• What type of person do you see yourself as and is this what you want to be seen as? If so; why or why not?
• Do you see the abilities you have to make what you desire become a reality?
• What dreams do you have?
• Is your current situation where you want to be?
• Do you want to change? If so; what does this change look like?
With these, we can lay a foundation of being able to focus on their abilities rather than their negative versions of themselves. This is not to overlook the need to address the change from the negative attributes they have developed. This is to establish a foundation build on strengths which they already developed and to maybe remind them of this. Focusing on the positive assists us in showing them their ability to change and the building blocks which they can springboard from. At the same time, we are teaching them to actively look for the positive aspects of others. As they are shown this grace, it is the hope which they will, in turn, grace others with it including their children/family members, friends and others.
There are way too many negative influences in the world. We can choose to focus on this as our norms or we can do something about this. I choose to be positive in a negative world and to help others to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.