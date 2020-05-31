“And I am sure that God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping you grow in his grace until his task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” Philippians 1:6
Come this evening and walk with me in the coolness of the garden as the sun, in its glorious hues of red, yellow and orange, sets. Gaze with me as the shadows of the day blend into the night, bringing shades of blacks and grays to the hours forthcoming and then watch as the stars shining above, illuminate the night sky.
Come this evening, listen with me, and hear the sounds of the cooing turtle doves and the crickets. Feel your soul’s pain slip away into nothingness with each sweet sound of nature.
Come this evening and sit beside me on the grayish colored weathered wooden bench in my garden, surrounded by the creeping myrtle. She creeps, spreading her beauty and growing in poor soil or good soil for she is very strong, wherever she resides.
Would it not be a joyous gift to “move” along in life, like myrtle? What if, like her, we slowly spread our faith and love, rooted in whatever soil we find ourselves? What joy!
Come with me and explore the life of the beautiful “Myrtle.” We find Myrtle comes with dark lustrous green leaves, the flowers generally in the lilac and blue hues. Don’t we come in different hues as well? I do not see Myrtle fighting with her members, I see them growing along beside each other, spreading their beauty.
Ah, yes, and we find that Myrtle grows in the shade, partial shade and full sun. Now, how do we compare to Myrtle? Are we willing to grow in all walks of life? Probably not!
God has begun a good work within us; let us strive to be as our Father plans for us to be.
Many of us fail to listen to what we read in the Bible. Some denominations take the Bible literally and others do not. Some folks do not read or even know anything about the Bible and others stand on street corners ready to “beat up” (with words) someone, who, they perceive to be a sinner, with condemnation. Ask yourself, which type of person are you?
Now, really folks, I think you will see the answer is, “get right with God, figure it out.” There are a lot of different opinions out there, so go straight to the CEO, the top, the main Man. Talk to Him, He will help you figure it out. His name is God, your Father, Jesus, your Savior, and The Holy Spirit, your Comforter and Protector. “Three in One.” The Holy Trinity.
Now what about Myrtle? Ah, to be like Myrtle and spread the beauty amid both poor and good soil, oh my, what true joy! How like Myrtle I long to be in this tormented world of ours. She knows what God has planned for her and she does the work well. No condemnation, only steadfast growth in faith is Myrtle.
Some of us pray for all things, or rather, I like to say have conversations with God, for even the least important things in life. I believe I creep along like Myrtle, going to my Father, and asking Him what direction I should take. Do you have conversations with your Father?
Sometimes, unlike Myrtle, we are afraid to creep along an unknown path. Then, again, Myrtle has it made; she is totally in tune with God, as we are not, all the time.
So, no matter what your earthly roots happen to be, grow so you are rooted strong in faith. Know that because of Jesus, if you have faith, the Holy Spirit surrounds you on your many walks among many different soils.
Sometimes those walks we take are not always in a beautiful garden with Myrtle underfoot, however, know that the Holy Spirit is there to help you through any trials you encounter. Also, know that with each trial we bear we become more patient, we become stronger, which, then, leads us to totally trust in God.
Soon our walks, if we are firm in our faith, will become deeply “rooted” as Myrtle, in the soil of our life. We then become hopeful and strong in our faith, which leads to a steadiness in our lives.
The next time you see Creeping Myrtle, stop and take a look at her little feet and see how strongly rooted they are and watch her as she grows year after year.
You, too, can become strong like her, growing each day in faith as the Holy Spirit journeys with you on your path homeward bound.
Go in peace, faith and love, this coming week. Be as strong and forthright as Myrtle.
May God Bless you and your families and any animal companion you may have.
