Kendallville is on the path.
Compared to 2015 when I first arrived in the city to start work here at The News Sun, Kendallville has made some serious leaps and bounds when it comes to its goal of long-range downtown revitalization.
Other communities should be taking note and following suit.
This past week I worked on two stories that reinforced to me how far the city has come.
First, I caught up with a downtown building owner who just purchased a building that has been sitting vacant for nearly 20 years. Second, Kendallville has officially hired a full-time Main Street manager who is going to start Jan. 10.
On the first point, the Relaxation Station building at 101 N. Main St. was a notorious domino to topple, one that anyone who has been in the city for any amount of time is probably familiar with. It's one that I've been able to enjoy especially for the past five and a half years because it sits right across Main Street from the KPC office here in downtown.
In my story discussing with new owner Carla Lowe about her plans for the long, long, long-vacant building, I don't think I was adequately able to capture how excited she was just from the prospect of taking the junky old Relaxation Station off the front of the building and finding the "Citizens National Bank" etched underneath.
Carla, who owns an antique shop down the block on South Main Street, is one of the downtown building owners who has definitely bought in to the city's revitalization and restoration plans.
Some people may look at the old Relaxation Station and think it's crazy to take that on, but with the backing of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, it's obvious that Carla smells opportunity and is striking at precisely the right time. With only a 15% matching requirement to access grant dollars and with that facade grant intimately focused on historic preservation, rehabbing the long-vacant building that was once a Great Depression-era bank is exactly the type of thing this new program was created to do.
Whether the idea to make the building into a brewpub eventually pans out is irrelevant, although if it works out that would be a huge win for downtown too. Regardless, a downtown building that's been empty and absent for nearly two decades is now back in the mix.
That doesn't happen just because. It happens because Kendallville is making it happen.
As for the second point, getting to the point of needing a Main Street manager is further proof that Kendallville has made great strides on its downtown.
You don't need anyone working on traffic in the downtown if there's no traffic. But as we've seen the last few years, there's been enough happening that the job can't simply be an unpaid de-facto add-on to the chamber of commerce director as it has been prior to now.
What Kendallville will have to start 2022 that it didn't have before is a dedicated person to connect downtown building owners with resources like information about facade grants, assist in working on construction design, manage these time-consuming state grants and, of course, take the lead on applying for future grants to benefit the downtown.
When faced with the fork in the road between continuing to lead the chamber or pursue the new downtown manager job, Kristen Johnson chose the downtown, stating that's really where her passion is. And that's the type of person who's perfect for a job like this, someone who is fully invested and faithful that, yes, a downtown in a small town like Kendallville can be vibrant and can be modernized and can be successful.
Which brings me to my final point — other communities in our area should be taking note.
Downtown revitalization is a process. It's not going to happen overnight.
Look how many times Kendallville had to try — and fail, to the point that it was starting to get depressing — to get its $600,000 streetscape grant that helped kick off this flurry of opportunity over the last two years. The key takeaway, however, was that Kendallville wasn't going to take no for an answer, no matter how many times OCRA said it.
Meanwhile, the redevelopment commission was working slow and steady behind the scenes doing 50/50 facade grants to start the tinder and get some of the improvements started. Previously the city would budget $40,000 for facade grants and not hit that. More recently they had to go to $60,000, before hitting closer to $100,000 this year. That's verifiable momentum that's been building year-to-year, no arguing it.
Kendallville has been deliberate and unflinching in its pursuit of its downtown goals. And whiners whine that "Why are we wasting this money, there's nothing downtown," but my response is, just wait.
That transformation doesn't happen overnight. But as the city keeps driving ahead on its physical improvements, you're going to see the culture improve over time too.
It's already happening. Did we not just talk about the 20-year-empty Relaxation Station turning over?
Hundreds of people are coming to the Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and Food Truck Friday. Those first two events didn't even exist here prior to 2019.
Kendallville's leaders are driving this change and driving it hard. We're coming up on our next municipal election in two years and I've heard some speculation (as well as some more concrete commitments) about whether some of the city's veteran leaders are going to seek re-election.
If they do, it's hard to argue that the city should change gears right now. If they don't, it'll be a passing-of-the-torch moment and new leaders need to jump into this fast-moving car and be ready to steer right away.
I've seen this movie before in Franklin and it had a good ending — although ending isn't really the right word because that central Indiana city is still growing, still improving even today after making leaps from where it was when I first arrived.
And now, Kendallville's got it going on.
It's not there quite yet and naysayers will keep complaining, but just hold on. Keep watching. Other communities, take note.
This city's poised to soon leave other northeast Indiana small towns in its dust.
