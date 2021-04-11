When I was on the Technogym Recline Bike at Fitness Forum on March 17, I looked in the mirror ahead of me and saw two people in deep discussion about the machine behind me. One of them was a Forum staff member and the other was Eric Holsopple. I had first met Eric when I was rehabbing following a hip replacement. He was one of my therapists. Now Eric is the hospital administrator for Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center – Plymouth. This January the hospital acquired Fitness Forum.
On Monday, Feb. 22, I arrived at Saint Joseph Hospital in Plymouth, at 7:15 a.m., to receive my second Pfizer vaccination. It was a cold, wintry morning. Ice had accumulated during the night. Eric was there to see all was going well with the vaccinations. When I left at about 8:30 a.m., Eric passed me carrying a sign to help direct patients.
These two incidents remind me of Bill Gothard’s discussion of authority in his Institute In Basic Youth Conflicts seminar that Diane and I attended many years ago. Two Scriptures central to Gothard’s presentation were Ephesians 5:22-6:9 and Colossians 3:18-41. They have to do with the relationships between husband and wife, parents and children, masters and slaves. Bill’s take on the third of these relationships was employees should do their best to make their boss look good and bosses should provide an environment where their employees can succeed. Eric on March 17, at Fitness Forum and Feb. 22, at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Plymouth, was helping to provide an environment where his employees could succeed.
Gothard picked up from the second relationship, the notion that those in authority should not provoke to anger those over whom they have authority. When Eric became the hospital administrator, I talked with several people who had worked under him. They were all thrilled he had gotten the position and spoke glowingly about him. I am sure they would not have had this opinion if Eric was in the habit of provoking anger among the staff.
In talking about the responsibilities of husbands, Bill Gothard focused on Ephesians 5:25: “Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” One should be willing to make sacrifices for the benefit of those over whom one has authority. This kind of leadership is often referred to as servant leadership. Jesus was very clear that from His perspective, in the Kingdom of God, those in charge are called to serve rather than be served. This was a notion that the disciples had a hard time grasping.
As we look out at what is going on in our country and around the world, servant leadership is desperately needed. Those in positions of authority seem more interested in maintaining power than in solving problems, lifting up people and working with others for the common good. Rather than seeing the good in others, we live in a time when people, groups and organizations go out of their way, sometimes having to invent facts, to demonize others. In this kind of environment we all lose and the Kingdom of God grows more and more distant.
Twice in the last several months Eric Holsopple reminded me what servant leadership looks like. May others see his example and do likewise.
