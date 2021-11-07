KENDALLVILLE — Some good stories never seem to die, and that’s the case in this week’s Top 10.
Leading the list this week is an old story — a Steuben County man who won $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House back in August — was the most read story of the week.
Steavin and Marsha Kratzman were just going about their business on Tuesday when all of a sudden the folks from Publishers Clearing House showed up with one of those big checks.
At first, no one answered the door for the type of big reveal you see on television. The Kratzmans were out working in their garden.
Eventually people with the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House found them and the surprise began. There was the big check for Steavin and a bouquet of roses for Marsha.
“I’m going to spend it on family,” Steavin said.
At No. 2 this week was a new story, a new business preview about the Gamers Gathering video gaming lounge that opened in Kendallville, with lots of social media interaction spreading the word about that unique offering in town.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com for the week Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:
1) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 3,524 pageviews (27,701 total)
2) New Gamers Gathering gaming lounge in Kendallville is a ‘modern-day arcade’ — 2,595 pageviews
3) Sutton leaving Garrett for university position — 1,787 pageviews
4) Train strikes unattended car, no injuries — 1,182 pageviews
5) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 885 pageviews (60,318 total)
6) Fremont parent files civil complaint against school district over contact tracing — 755 pageviews
7) Steury finishes in second at state — 739 pageviews
8) Man arrested for burglary, meth charges — 736 pageviews
9) East Noble girls finish 20th — 641 pageviews
10) Garrett announces trick-or-treat times — 621 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about local government being awarded big road grants, Kendallville’s new video gaming cafe and news that Biggby Coffee will be coming to Avilla were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 3: Northeast Indiana cashed in today, receiving more than $13.5 million across six counties in the second Community Crossings grant disbursement. In total, 23 communities were funded with grants up to $1 million — 11,544 people reached, 111 reactions, 18 shares, 17 comments
Oct. 29: (Shared from The News Sun) Gamers pay by the hour to play and get access to not only performance PC gaming rigs but also modern consoles — 6,820 people reached, 59 reactions, 69 shares, 14 comments
Oct. 29: (Shared from The News Sun) The coffee chain has a location in Angola as well as stores in Fort Wayne, but this will be their first location built in Noble County — 6,244 people reached, 106 reactions, 43 shares, 33 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, stories about a trail expansion in Steuben County, a train vs. car crash in DeKalb County, and the Gamers Gathering business feature were the top posts of the week.
Nov. 2: (The Herald Republican) After push back from the previous administration, Steuben County is moving full speed ahead with expansion of the local trail system — 1,258 people reached, 22 reactions, one share, three comments
Oct. 31: (The Star) Deputies respond to a train verse car crash early Sunday morning. No injuries reported — 6,383 people reached, 36 reactions, 15 shares, 10 comments
Oct. 29: (The News Sun) Do you like online gaming, but have lousy internet? Want to play a PlayStation 5, but can’t get your hands on one? Looking to try out a high-end gaming PC? Gamers Gathering owner Jared Feller’s new video gaming lounge in Fairview Center plaza is now here for you — 16,050 people reached, 650 reactions, 198 shares, 113 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.