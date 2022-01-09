KENDALLVILLE — The death of former Steuben County Commissioner Ron Smith drew the most views from readers at kpcnews.com this past week as readers clicked in to remember the longtime public servant.
Smith died at home on Dec. 29.
Smith served as president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners through 2020. Due to declining quality of life, Smith, though still as sharp as ever, did not seek reelection last year. He was replaced in the South District and as president of the board by Wil Howard, Hamilton.
The news left many in shock. Smith had been in much pain the past three years due to a back ailment. He had surgery to try to relieve the pain. He stopped attending commissioner meetings in person last year in February, but attended telephonically.
More than 3,800 viewed the story remembering his life and time in office.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories from Dec. 30 through Jan. 5 on kpcnews.com:
1) Ron Smith, public servant, educator, dies at 80 — 3,888 pageviews
2) Busche plans new manufacturing operation in Albion — 3,637 pageviews
3) Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 (wire) — 2,609 pageviews
4) Ashley business damaged by fire — 1,174 pageviews
5) Ronald Smith (obituary) — 800 pageviews
6) Apple of their eye (2016 Neighbors feature) — 725 pageviews
7) Keith Rupert (obituary) — 719 pageviews
8) Stopped interstate traffic causes crash — 715 pageviews
9) Jan Wilson (obituary) — 712 pageviews
10) Maurice Steiner to celebrate 100 on Jan. 1 — 611 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, an update from Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials on the state’s COVID situation, tips for safe snow removal and a recap of the region’s death toll from COVID-19 were the top posts of the week.
Dec. 30: Cases and hospitalization numbers are already high and the state health commissioner predicted that is likely to get worse as the omicron variant arrives and circulates more widely in the state this winter. Health officials say vaccination remains the best method to protect from COVID-19. New treatments have been developed for those who do get sick, but their supply is far outstripped by demand right now — 6,426 people reached, 31 reactions, six shares, 29 comments
Jan. 3: When you’re clearing out snow, remember some simple safety tips if you’re using a snowblower. Also, remember that shoveling can be a major trigger for heart attacks, so keep your health in mind when getting snow off your driveway and sidewalks — 6,145 people reached, 19 reactions, six shares
Jan. 2: 448. That’s how many lives have been lost to COVID-19 in our four-county area since March 2020 — 4,332 people reached, 37 reactions, five shares, 35 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, Ron Smith’s death, a fire at an Ashley business and the return of Busche to Albion were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 30: (The Herald Republican) Longtime public servant and Steuben County advocate, Ronald Smith, dies at age 80 — 4,188 people reached, 237 reactions, 42 shares, 69 comments
Jan. 2: (The Star) Crews from area departments in DeKalb, Steuben and Noble counties respond to a fire Sunday at K-Tech Specialty Coatings in Ashley — 6,758 people reached, 49 reactions, 17 shares, two comments
Dec. 30: (The News Sun, shared from The Albion New Era) Since becoming Mobex a few years back, the plants that were once Busche have mostly gone dark. But now, Nick Busche has reclaimed some of his old facilities and is planning to get them fired up and building again in 2022 — 2,441 people reached, 63 reactions, 38 shares, five comments
