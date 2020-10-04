There are members of my family who have significant reactions to gluten containing foods, which can mean meals containing rice appear frequently on the menu.
I did not think much about that until I read about a study suggesting that consuming more than three cups per day of white rice significantly increases the risk of diabetes compared with eating lower amounts.
An analysis of the multinational, multiethnic Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study shows that those living in South Asian countries ate the most white rice and subsequently had the highest likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.
Compared with participants who ate less than one cup per day of cooked white rice, those who ate more than three cups per day had a 20% higher risk of developing diabetes over follow-up of about 10 years.
However, among South Asian participants, who averaged more than four cups per day of white rice, the risk of diabetes was 61% higher compared to those who consumed less than one cup per day.
Excess white rice consumption is known to lead to blood sugar spikes after meals. These spikes, in turn, trigger increased insulin in the blood to help maintain normal blood sugar.
It is thought that the cells that produce insulin become exhausted, leading to their failure and resultant diabetes.
Among people of middle and lower socioeconomic status, rice consumption is very high because other food choices like meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits are all expensive by comparison. People make up the calories by eating rice.
A total of 132,373 participants aged 35 to 70 from 21 different countries were included in the analysis, which excluded anyone with diabetes at the beginning of the study.
Participants from South East Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia, among other countries) ate an average of more than one and a half cups per day of white rice, while those from China ate an average of one and a third cups.
Those living in South Asian countries (including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives) ate the most white rice, at an average of more than four cups per day.
During the study, 6129 individuals developed diabetes.
Among those living in South East Asia, the Middle East, South America, North America, Europe, and Africa, the risk of diabetes was 41% higher among those with the highest levels of white rice consumption compared to those with the lowest levels. However, the risk was even higher, at more than 60%, in those living in South Asia.
In contrast, the effect of consuming the greatest quantity of white rice versus the lowest on diabetes risk was minimal among Chinese participants and did not reach statistical significance.
That might be because the actual intake of white rice in China was a lot lower than it was in other countries, especially among those living in South Asia. Also, the type of rice the Chinese consume may be slightly different than elsewhere in that it is “sticky” rice. But, probably more importantly, in China, they consume a lot of animal protein as well as vegetable protein, which results in less insulin spikes.
In South Asia, white rice makes up 70% to 75% of a typical person’s daily calorie intake, which is higher than in any other region of the world.
Until a few decades ago, most of the rice consumed in India was pounded by hand, or “unpolished,” and thus was a much coarser grain, similar to brown rice. But this fell out of favor because it is easier to store highly polished white rice than brown rice, which turns rancid more quickly.
In addition, there were only a handful of rice mills in India until the early 1970s, a situation which has now completely changed: There are now over a million rice mills in the country.
This availability led to increased consumption of high polished white rice. Also, in general, people like the color, taste, and smell of white rice better than brown rice, which takes longer to cook and is difficult to chew.
It is not clear to me how the information from this study might be helpful with regard to the average American diet, which does not generally contain so much polished rice. However, there are undoubtedly people who do make rice the backbone of their diet.
Those people might need to be encouraged to increase their intake of beans, legumes, and other types of vegetable or meat proteins. When these are consumed along with white rice, it improves the overall quality of the diet and would be expected to reduce the risk of diabetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.