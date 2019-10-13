“I have wandered away like a lost sheep; come and find me for I have not turned away from your commandments.” Psalms 119:176 (Life Application Bible)
Have you been wandering, like a lost sheep, away from those whom you love and those who love you? This happens to us, occasionally in life, and often times we do not know how to return to our “fold.”
We wander away out of hurt feelings from misspoken words, hateful actions, rudeness toward us and many other sorrows that I could mention. You know the pain you feel in your heart when these things happen to you.
Things people do and say sometimes cannot be explained. One day is good and then like a sudden clap of thunder on a sunny day your feelings are hurt. At those times we may begin to think there is no hope for life ever being full of love, hope, kindness and joy. Then we begin to stray.
Just the other day, rudeness encroached into my life. I wanted to be angry, yet, instead I tried to calm myself and be patient. Then, moving on, I encountered three very nice situations of loving kindness, joy, and I was blessed.
This was because I took the opportunity to give that loving kindness I held within my soul to others. God shows us in so many different ways how to treat people.
When we treat people as “loving sheep” among our fold, wherever that may be, we gain as much and perhaps more than the other sheep we are bonding with, along this path we walk in life.
Words can be so very hurtful; how well I know. I am a very sensitive person and sad words send arrows of sorrow, piercing my heart. We live in such a busy, “I am the most important person,” in the world; we often forget how our actions, words or body language can hurt others.
I love Jesus, God and the Holy Spirit with all my heart. They are there for each of us. Jesus went after one lost sheep ... would you go after one lost sheep?
See in your mind’s eye, watching as Jesus walks into a busy place, any place, and He sees one “sheep” wandering about, looking forlorn, downcast and hurting. “See there He is, over there by the frozen food section, walking toward a lost sheep, who is standing amongst the “cold and frozen” in a state of sorrow.” You watch as He gently approaches the “sheep” and you see Him put His arm around the “sheep” and you can almost feel the comfort that is being transferred from Jesus to that one lost sheep.
To me that is how I see Jesus watching over each of us and wanting so to comfort us and have us turn to Him and have Him bring us home to our fold.
I think sometimes if we only would look at our life as a storybook, seeing our life in pictures, in our picture book of life we could capture the love Jesus has for us. Maybe we should start to look more at ourselves as “children” who are free of certain “inhibitions” and just let ourselves feel God’s love, Jesus’s love and saving grace and the Holy Spirit’s comfort and share that with “another lost sheep.”
Perhaps, then, we would not be prone to “roam” so much away from the fold to which we belong. We would then be “bound in love” with are “sheep family.” God’s family.
Not only do we have individual families, but we are in God’s family. Too many of us forget that.
Think about the sheep that have been missing from your fold. Have you not seen someone out in their yard for a while? Have you not seen someone at church for a while? Have you seen a lonely person sitting on a bench, looking forlorn? Have you wanted to approach someone, just to say a few words or give a smile? Have you been too afraid to bother them? Have you done anything to reach out and show God’s love to others in our “folds” in life?
Why not step out of your comfort zone and let the Holy Spirit lead you in bringing a lost sheep back home.
Not only might you bring someone back into “the fold,” you just might brighten your life a bit. Try it ... soon.
May God bless you and your families and any animal companions you have.
