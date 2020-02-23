KENDALLVILLE — A story about the sentencing hearing for a Wolcottville woman’s neglect of dependent case picked up more than 25,000 views in the past week, leading the list of most popular stories.
Cheyenne Stiner received a sentence of four years total, with two years executed and two suspended to probation after pleading to three Level 5 felonies and one Level 6 felony count of neglect. Of the two years executed, one will be served in prison and one on community corrections.
Stiner and two men were arrested after police removed five children from a Wolcottoville home with deplorable conditions. The house had no running water and was described by police as “feces strewn” and filthy.
Stiner’s then 3-month-old was so emaciated and dehydration from lack of food that doctors had to drill a hole in the child’s leg bone to start IV fluids. Had authorities not intervened, the child may have been days away from death by starvation.
The story topped 25,000 pageviews, making it one of the most-read stories in the last year. The story was so well read that the original arrest story from March 2019 also popped into the most-read list.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories on kpcnews.com from Feb. 13-19:
Stiner sentenced to 2 years for neglect at ‘feces strewn’ Wolcottville home — 25,406 pageviews
Community mourns ConLei Walworth — 5,173 pageviews
Andrew Carpenter family benefit is Feb. 29 — 2,985 pageviews
Thank you to Coach Bentley for being a great coach and mentor — 2,309 pageviews
Live like ConLei — 2,196 pageviews
Habitual offender charge filed in Schlemmer case — 1,618 pageviews
3 adults charged with neglect — 1,130 pageviews
Nine wrestlers earn state berths — 1,058 pageviews
Local ninjas head to world championships — 1,002 pageviews
East Noble principal, Unified team nominated for national spirit awards — 887 pageviews
Over on Facebook, an announcement about a new splash pad and playground in LaGrange edged out the neglect story, while ConLei Walworth’s funeral service also garnered reader interest:
Feb. 13: Town officials said the new splash pad and park are important quality-of-life improvements for young families, which LaGrange and LaGrange County could use more of — 6,290 people reached, 180 reactions, 67 shares, 61 comments
Feb. 14: In total, five children — four of whom were Stiner’s — were removed from the Wolcottville home, which was described as being strewn with trash, urine and feces — 6,251 people reached, 269 reactions, 315 shares, 60 comments
Feb. 16: ConLei Walworth’s friends and family will lay her to rest on Monday, but her memory will love on with them all — 4,505 people reached, 65 reactions, nine shares, one comment
On the individual newspaper sites, snowmobiles, the Straw Building and the Stiner sentencing topped the most-popular posts this week:
Feb. 14: (The Herald Republican) When the signs on the Potawatomi Snowmobile Club Facebook page read “Trail Closed” it’s not a joke. When the trail is open and conditions are right, Facebook will let you know — 2,172 people reached, five reactions, five shares
Feb. 14: (The Star) Take a photo tour of the spectacular new Straw Building that opened Friday in downtown Auburn — 3,076 people reached, 17 reactions, three shares
Feb. 14: (The News Sun) Her 3-month-old infant was so malnourished that it weighed less than 7 pounds and doctors had to drill a hole in its leg to start an IV — 7,219 people reached (6,251 reach on KPC News), 3,319 reactions, 434 shares, 1,173 comments
