The Gospel of Mark begins with John the Baptist.
We jump into the life of Jesus at the time of his baptism. Chapter 1 has a vivid written picture of Jesus coming out of the water after his baptism.
Mark 1:10-11 Just as Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the spirit descending on him like a dove. And a voice came from heaven: “You are my son, whom I love; with you, I am well pleased.”
The powerful visual coming up out of the water, a dove was coming down, and the voice from heaven. This paints a picture of humbleness as well as dedication to the mission. Here is Jesus, king, son, with the Lord from the beginning, and here he is showing us how to put the will of the Lord first.
The next thing Mark records for us is Jesus proclaiming the time has come, “repent!”
Mark 1: 15, “The time has come,” he said. “The kingdom of God has come near. Repent and believe the good news!”
We live in a time when we still need good news!
I try to limit the time that I watch the news because it can be terrifying and depressing! I want to be informed, but I do not want to focus on all the negative.
There is a better way.
The good news is that if we all try to live in this better way, we can make our corner and the world a better place to live!
The next thing Jesus does in the Gospel of Mark 1 is to call the disciples. This demonstrates that we are to spread the good news with others, to others, and for others. If we sit in church and listen all the time and do nothing, we are not living out the call of all followers. It is one of the things that I love about being Methodist. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.
In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus then shows us his powers! He cast our a demon and heals. One of the things that I notice as I reread this chapter is that Jesus then went off to recharge with his father.
I believe in the Sabbath. It would help if you had time to recharge, to replenish, and restore.
Following this, he travels and spreads the good news more. We can go in minutes where it took Jesus to travel in a day. I want to spread the good news of Jesus Christ. I do that by loving radically and when given the right by relationship to share my story doing so. It is by the grace of God I am saved! So thankful for his love and grace!
Take time to read a chapter of the Bible and see how much you can glean! The word transforms!
