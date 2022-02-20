When I was discussing the pandemic with a nurse practitioner friend during the height of that worldwide tragedy, I was surprised when she seemed skeptical that the virus was as serious as it was being made out to be.
She pointed to deaths in nursing home patients, stating that those people were already likely to die because of the underlying problems that had put them into long term care in the first place. She thought that the fact that they had the SARS-CoV-2 virus when they died was incidental.
Her point was that healthy people had mild or no symptoms and that sick people were going to die with or without the virus.
She also stated that she thought hospitals got paid more if they included COVID-19 as a diagnosis in the patient’s chart. So, it was added even when it was incidental.
Although I disagreed with what she was saying, she was stating her theories and beliefs. Those sorts of things are hard to combat because people believe what they choose to believe. She might have said the same thing about my beliefs.
One of the things I believe is that the pandemic virus killed a lot of people who would have otherwise lived longer. This seems to be implied by the severity of life expectancy losses not seen since World War II.
In fact, the life expectancy for U.S. men has fallen 2.2 years since 2019, according to researchers from Oxford University.
Since this pandemic is worldwide, they analyzed death data from 29 countries and found life expectancy reductions in 27 of them. Life expectancy fell by at least six months in 22 countries, relative to 2019.
In eight countries, women experienced declines greater than a year. The same was true for men in 11 countries, including the U.S. for men, with the steepest drop among the groups that were observed in the study.
Prior to 2019, the trend in life expectancy had been in the opposite direction. But it took on average 5.6 years for these countries to achieve a one-year increase.
The researchers noted that the steep drops in life expectancy seen in the U.S. are partly due to the rise in death rate among working age adults under age 60 in 2020. However, across most of Europe, death increases among those over the age of 60 contributed more significantly to life expectancy losses.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave similar data with life expectancy in the U.S. dropping from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77 years in 2020.
The death rate rose for nearly every age group among people ages 15 and older.
In 2019, the age-adjusted death rate was 715.2 deaths per 100,000. In 2020, that number was 835.4 per 100,000, which was an increase of nearly 17 percent.
Even before the pandemic in 2019, Indiana lagged behind many other states in terms of life expectancy, ranking 39th with a life expectancy of 77 years. Whereas the life expectancy at birth in Hawaii was 80.9 years, the longest in the U.S.
In 2020, nine of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. remained the same as in 2019. COVID-19, however, was included for the first time as the third-leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer.
These statistics indicate that the pandemic has indeed done real damage to the health and welfare of people in the U.S. and the rest of the world.
I hope and pray that we take it seriously enough to once again increase life expectancy, year over year.
To that idea, I offer a little nugget of hope in that the infant death rate in the U.S. decreased 2.9% in 2020 from 2019 to a record low of 541.9 infant deaths per 100,000 live births.
COVID-19 appears to have had no obvious adverse effect on infant death rate.
