Having grown up on a farm that included dairy cows, I have consumed a lot of milk and milk products for my entire life.
Although ice cream is my favorite form of dairy, I was happy to learn about an Australian randomized study that suggests consuming more milk, cheese or yogurt as a simple, low-cost way to boost bone health and prevent some falls and fractures in older people living in long-term care facilities.
The researchers randomized elder care institutions to provide residents with their usual menus or a diet with more milk, cheese or yogurt for two years.
The residents with the altered menus increased their dairy consumption from two servings/day to 3.5 servings/day, which was reflected in a greater intake of calcium and protein, along with fewer falls, total fractures and hip fractures than in the control group.
The results might not be surprising since supplements of calcium plus vitamin D have reduced the risk of fractures in a similar population of older residents in long term care facilities.
The study suggests that it is not just the vitamin D component because the residents had initial low calcium levels but normal vitamin D levels. On the other hand, the study raises certain questions about whether the positive effects are due to the calcium, or perhaps the protein, or maybe the combination of the components of dairy products that gave the results.
Malnutrition is common in older adults living in institutions. Those folks are also well known to have a high risk of falls and fractures, including hip fractures.
The importance of prevention of hip fractures is especially significant since previous statistics have shown that one in three adults 50 and over dies within 12 months of suffering a hip fracture. Older adults have a five-to-eight times higher risk of dying within the first three months of a hip fracture compared to those without a hip fracture.
Prior studies have reported that elderly long-term care residents averaged a daily dairy intake of 1.5 servings (about a third of the recommended amount).
The researchers thought that by increasing dairy intake by long-term care residents, institutions could reduce the risk of fractures.
In the two-year randomized trial in 60 facilities in Melbourne and surrounding areas, half gave their 3,301 residents menus with a higher dairy content, and the other half gave their 3,894 residents (controls) the usual menus.
The residents in both groups had similar characteristics with a mean age of 87 years and 68% being women.
At the beginning of the study, residents in both groups had similar vitamin D levels and bone characteristics. They were consuming two servings of dairy food and drink a day, where a serving was about eight ounces (250 ml) of milk or seven ounces (200 g) of yogurt or 1.4 ounces (40 grams) of cheese.
Their initial daily calcium intake was 650 mg, which stayed the same in the control group, but increased to more than 1,100 mg in the intervention group.
Their initial daily protein intake was around 59 grams, which remained the same in the control group, but increased to about 72 grams in the intervention group.
At two years, the 1.5 servings/day increase in dairy intake in the control vs. intervention group was associated with the following:
• 11% reduction in falls (62% vs. 57%)
• 33% reduction in fractures (5.2% vs. 3.7%)
• 46% reduction in hip fractures (2.4% vs. 1.3%)
• But no difference in death rate (28% in both groups)
The intervention was also associated with a slowing in bone loss and an increase in insulin-like growth factor-1.
Of course, with every silver lining comes a dark cloud.
Dairy production has an impact on greenhouse gas emissions and the world is facing an existential threat from climate change, including hurricanes and wild fires. So, I cannot consume even two servings per day without some feelings of guilt since it would not be environmentally sustainable if everyone were to consume this amount.
For now, it seems reasonable to provide daily dairy products to the very young and the very old, to help them grow up and grow old as safely as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.