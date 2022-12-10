With the holiday gatherings at this time of year, it is not unusual to be exposed to environments that may include things you might be allergic to, like cat dander.
If you have that allergy, you know it can be miserable. But there may be some good news for you.
The asthma medication tezepelumab (Tezspire), when added to subcutaneous immunotherapy treatment (SCIT), may provide better, longer-lasting symptom relief than those allergy shots alone for patients with allergic rhinitis caused by cat allergens, according to results of recent research.
In fact, the treatment reduced the nasal response to allergy challenge both at the end of treatment and one year after stopping treatment.
A news release from the National Institutes of Health suggested that the approach may also work in a similar way with other allergens.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved tezepelumab, a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of severe asthma in people aged 12 years and older.
The cells that cover the surface of organs like the skin and intestines or that line the inside of the nose and lungs rapidly secrete cytokine thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) in response to signals of potential danger.
In allergic disease, TSLP helps trigger an overreactive immune response to otherwise harmless substances like cat dander, causing airway inflammation that leads to the symptoms of allergic rhinitis (runny, stuffy nose). Tezepelumab blocks TSLP.
The double-blind study called the CATNIP trial was conducted at nine sites in the U.S. The trial included patients aged 18-65 years with moderate to severe cat-induced allergic rhinitis for at least two years from 2015 to 2019.
In the study, 121 participants were randomly placed into four groups: 32 patients were treated with intravenous tezepelumab plus cat SCIT, 31 received the allergy shots alone, 30 received tezepelumab alone, and 28 received placebo alone for 52 weeks, followed by 52 weeks of observation.
Participants were given nasal allergy challenges, which was a spritz of a nasal spray containing cat allergen extract in each nostril at screening, at baseline, and during weeks 26, 52, 78 and 104. The participants’ total nasal symptom score (TNSS) and peak nasal inspiratory flow were checked at 5, 15, 30 and 60 minutes after being sprayed and hourly for up to six hours after the challenge.
The research team also performed skin prick tests using serial dilutions of cat extract as well as doing blood tests for cat dander-specific immunoglobulins and other allergy related chemicals.
Although the allergy shots alone stopped working after they were discontinued, the combination with tezepelumab continued to benefit participants at one year after that therapy ended.
In analysis of gene expression from nasal surface cell samples, participants who had been treated with the combination but not with either therapy by itself showed persistent improvement of the nasal immune response, including diminished mast cell function.
This was explained in large part by decreased transcription of the gene TPSAB1 (tryptase). Tryptase protein in nasal fluid was also decreased in the combination group, compared with the SCIT-alone group.
Adverse and serious adverse events, including infections, did not differ significantly between treatment groups.
If further studies show that tezepelumab offers long-term results, more patients might choose this combination therapy.
But tezepelumab is currently an expensive biologic, so it remains to be seen whether patients and payors will be willing to pay for this add-on medication.
People with bad allergies who have not done well with SCIT may consider adding tezepelumab, but it incurs a major cost. If medical therapy does not work, allergy shots are available at roughly $3,000 per year. Adding tezepelumab costs around $40,000 more per year.
It is generally thought that allergy desensitization shots are most effective when given for five years. So, it remains to be seen whether the results and conclusions of this study would still hold true if done for the typical five-year treatment period.
Also, while the results of the combined therapy were statistically significant, their clinical significance was not clear. Patients must feel better with the treatment for it to be worthwhile.
In the meantime, people may try to avoid cat allergy symptoms by avoiding cats and, in some cases, by avoiding people who live with cats. Medical therapy, usually involving nasal corticosteroids and antihistamines, helps most people avoid cat allergy symptoms.
As always, if you suffer from allergies, consult your health care provider.
