The postseason is finally here and we might lack the favorites at the top, but there’s no shortage of contenders for sectional titles across the area.
It should be a great week of girls basketball. Here’s who I like to come out on top in each area sectional, plus some contenders to take down those favorites and a few dark horses to surprise some people.
Class 4A Sectional at East Noble
Favorite: Carroll
The Chargers (15-6) are playing as well as any team in this sectional and are getting healthy at the right time. Their leading scorer Olivia Hoeppner, at 11.2 points per game, has missed some time this season, but returned to the lineup last Friday. Her and Emily Parrett (10.4 ppg) are a dangerous duo to stop, and both are great at forcing turnovers, as they each average more than two steals a game.
Contender: Northrop
The Bruins (13-10) did beat the Chargers once this season in a tournament setting, so it can be done. But the Chargers were without Hoeppner for that game. Northrop will need to rely on Tiauna White to make her presence known. She averages 19 points and six rebounds per game and scored 25 points when her team beat Carroll in the Summit Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament.
Dark horse: East Noble
The Knights (9-13) are the only other team in this sectional besides the two already mentioned that has more than five wins. They pushed Northrop to overtime early this season but were trounced by Carroll. If East Noble can get past Snider tonight, they match up with the Chargers. The sectional is on the Knights’ home floor and that might count for something.
Class 3A Sectional at Lakeland
Favorite: NorthWood
The Panthers (21-3) have four different capable scorers led by Kate Rulli (13.2 ppg) and Maddy Payne (12.5 ppg). Both are very good rebounders and hard to handle inside. They will make it difficult for any team in this sectional to score down low.
NorthWood will have the most difficult road of any favorite to get to the title game with a matchup up against Tippecanoe Valley tonight, then West Noble and either Central Noble or Lakeland in the final.
Contenders: Central Noble, Lakeland
The Cougars (13-8) already beat Wawasee (8-14), which is who they face tonight, Lakeland (14-8) and West Noble (10-12) this season. All three area teams playing better in the final stretches of the season. Central Noble has plenty of options, including its top two scorers in Bridgette Gray and Lydia Andrews. But it will need at least a couple of those other options, including Meghan Kiebel, Madi Vice, Sam Brumbaugh or Jocelyn Winebrenner, to step up.
It’s a similar story for the Lakers. Who else will step up alongside Bailey Hartsough? Is it her sister Peyton, Faith Riehl, Beth Stroop or Madison Keil?
Dark horses: Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble
The Vikings (16-6) have the worst strength of schedule in this sectional, according to the Sagarin Ratings, so their record might be inflated. They open sectional play tonight with the Panthers, which blew them out by 26 points a couple of weeks ago.
The Chargers are a dark horse because they are playing for their coach in his final season. After 14 seasons as the head coach of West Noble, Dale Marano is stepping down after the season.
Class 3A Sectional at Concordia
Favorite: Angola
The case for the Hornets (21-2) is simple. They have the best player in this sectional, Hanna Knoll, and they are on a 20-game winning streak. As long as they don’t overlook any team in this sectional, they should be hoisting the trophy for the second year in a row.
Contenders: Garrett, Woodlan, Concordia
The Railroaders (14-8) have been scuffling down the stretch, but they still have plenty of scoring threats, including freshman Bailey Kelham. The Warriors (17-6) are having their best season ever under coach Gary Cobb. Addison Bayman (12.8 ppg) will have to be huge for Woodlan to make a run. The Cadets (12-9) are plenty battled-tested, coming from the rigors of the SAC. They just beat Woodlan in overtime last week.
Dark horse: Bishop Dwenger
The Saints (9-10) got off to a 7-0 start to the season, but really struggled the rest of the way. They’ve competed well against teams comparable in this sectional, so they have a puncher’s chance.
Class 2A at Fairfield
Favorite: Bremen
The Lions (16-7) have gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams on their schedule, including an overtime win over Central Noble. Erin Coffel, who averages 17.3 ppg, will be the difference for Bremen.
Contender: Fairfield
The Falcons (14-9) finished the season strong once they got freshman Brea Garber healthy. Her, alongside Kara Kitson and Bailey Willard need to bring their A-game if they want to win a sectional championship on their home floor.
Dark horse: Prairie Heights
The road is difficult for the Panthers (9-13) with the Falcons up first then the Lions waiting in the semifinals. Lex German and Kennedy Kugler will have to have some career nights to keep their season alive.
Class 2A at Bluffton
Favorite: Eastside
The random draw didn’t do the Blazers (16-6) any favors in this sectional. They face South Adams (11-11) in the first round, the host Tigers (7-15) in the semifinals and Adams Central (16-7) in the final. After it looked like Eastside was running out of steam with a couple of weeks left, it righted the ship just in time for a deep tournament run in Mike Lortie’s first season.
Contenders: Adams Central
The Flying Jets’ path to the championship is much easier with Churubusco (6-15) and Canterbury (2-16) in their way. Adams Central and Eastside opened the season with one another, now one of them could potentially end the other’s season.
Dark horse: South Adams
South Adams is a very hot-and-cold team. It got hammered by the Blazers during its home tournament between the holidays, then beat Garrett later this season. Which team will come out against Eastside on Wednesday?
Class 1A at Blackhawk Christian
Favorite: Blackhawk Christian
The Braves (15-7) have won the most regular season games in their program’s history this season, but can they back it up with a sectional title? Hailee Kline is averaging 20 points per game and has other capable scorers behind her. The last time the sectional was on their home court was in 2017, and they won.
Contender: Fremont
The Eagles (12-10) are the definition of playing your best at the right time. Their most recent victory over Garrett was their best win of the season. Jada Rhonehouse is averaging 10.5 ppg but Maddie Beeman, Grace Schmucker, Sam Kuhn and Macayla Gutherie are all scoring six or more points per game. Can their depth be a problem for the Braves?
Dark horses: Lakewood Park, Elkhart Christian
The Panthers (10-11) have Chloe Jolloff, who might be the best all-around player is this sectional. But they need Taylor Gerke to also assert herself as a dominant player for a chance at the title. The Eagles (12-10) and Panthers face off in one of the semifinals, so Elkhart Christian Academy has a chance if it can get by Lakewood.
