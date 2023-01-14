Q: We are planning on building a new house this coming winter on the lake and are working on plans with a cad designer. I have seen pictures and articles about larger sliding doors that open up the whole wall area to the outdoors. We plan on building a deck along the complete lakeside of the house and this, I think, would be awesome for entertaining and family times.
One feature that I saw was that the doors went all the way to the ceiling and went from wall to wall and I really like that feel. First off, do they make screens for this type of open wall look and how do they work? Secondly, our designer seems stumped by this product challenge, what is the best way to get the information needed to complete my vision? Kevin in Steuben County
A: It sounds like you have got a real handle on what you want and keep looking because yes, there is a way to make all that happen.
First off, yes. they do make screens for these types of window/door walls and I suggest that you keep searching by looking on the internet first for ideas and leads on who makes these products then searching for dealers. Make these contacts and you will find yourself with some directions to follow.
The designer you are using, just by your description, is not an architect or engineer, so they are great to get initial floor plans and elevations, but the true engineering of your house should get elevated to someone who has a more refined skill set and a higher education.
When you talk about opening up whole walls, usually it will require a framework that is more sophisticated than standard structural wood framing. They do make a whole new line of steel bracketing and structural fasteners today and they have been a wealth of value in today’s unique designs. Also, structural steel is often a stronger solution to opening up walls and completing complicated structural solutions and an expert or a trained design build contractor would know the right paths to take.
Lots of times these different structural solutions can be integrated into more standard construction practices, like having most of the house conventional framed and using steel to solve the more difficult problems. It often helps the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.