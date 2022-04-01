Lincoln, 7, a student at Oak Farm School, was tasked with doing a Science Fair project. Lincoln chose “Which ice cube will melt fastest” using all Star Wars molds. Jane attended the fair on a recent afternoon and listened as he gave his presentation to the adults who stopped by. Later Jane told Lincoln how proud she was of him and how well he did. Lincoln replied, “Thank you, but all of those people made me want to puke.” — Jane McGahen Myers (grandmother of Lincoln) of Kendallville
+++
Beckett, 7, had Spider-Man and Captain America at his birthday party. When Beckett found out they were coming, he went around telling his classmates that his grandma has Spider-Man/Peter Parker’s phone number! — Ed Davis (grandfather of Beckett) of Warsaw
+++
Here is another story from Ed; this one is from a number of years ago. Ed and Shelia picked up Ethan to spend the night at their house. Shelia was driving with one hand on the bottom of the steering wheel and one hand reaching into her purse. Ethan thought Shelia had both hands off the wheel so he said, “Grandma, put your hands on the wheel, the car won’t drive itself!” He is almost 13 now.
+++
On a recent gray and sloppy March morning, Tia, 3, told her mother she should take the sidewalk because of all the galp out there. Courtney asked her what galp is and she said, “You know — wetness from the morning dew.” Courtney tried a few more times to figure out what word she was trying to use and Tia said, “Well, no one taught it to me. It is the noise your shoes make when it rains a lot and you walk on soggy grass.” So, it is a very galpy day today — use sidewalks to keep your shoes from getting stuck in mud! — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
+++
Thank you for your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of readers today ... and giving the gift of precious memories for future generations. Please email your stories to me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and you can read past columns at funnykids.com.
