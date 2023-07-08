Isaiah 60:1, NIV Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD rises upon you.
I believe that our Father truly does nudge us to rise up and shine, and use the light in our soul, He gives to us. We just need to learn to listen, feel, and act upon that nudging!
Going forth to rise up is the way I try to walk in my life, as long as I can. I wonder to myself how can I possibly do that “giving of my soul,” I feel so strongly, in my heart and soul, to achieve, before our Father calls me home.
Being in the autumn of my life, now, how many years do I have? Then, I can feel in my soul that it does not matter how many years, it matters how much I can do, as I am called to do.
Now, a true story, maybe from God, maybe just something that happened. I prefer to think of it as heavenly intervention from a father, calling upon his daughter. Can you imagine having your debit card declined at a local grocery store? Can you imagine, the embarrassment, the why, that crossed my mind?
Yes, that happened to me not long ago and I was really concerned. A few weeks before, someone in California, had paid for something with my debit card. No one has my card but me. How could that have happened again? The bank said they fixed it.
So why would, about 3 weeks later, my purchase be declined? My husband had to come into the store and pay for the groceries.
To make a long story short, a young man had brought over grocery bags to refill the holder, as I was checking out. We conversed a bit, and away he went.
I had to motion to him for help, as I had a problem, and my husband would be in shortly to pay. This young man is very tall. I am 5’3.” We conversed and he told me about an extremely sad happening in his life. I asked him if I could pray with him, as I said I had been a social worker, and a teacher in my working years.
He said, “Yes, he would like that.” I reached up and gently touched his right shoulder and prayed. As I opened my eyes, my husband was standing there and two other people were just staring at us, nicely.
When we got to our car, my husband said he felt something as well. I tell him about these “things” that I feel God shows me to act upon a lot, and now I think my husband truly believes me when I say these “things” happen.
After I had settled down a little bit and put the groceries away, I went to the computer to see why my card was declined. There was way more money available than my purchases. And, I had just used that same card at two other places, with no problem. Odd indeed.
So I am writing this to you all to let you know, even when unpleasant things happen to us and we wonder why, just maybe, there is something we are supposed to do for someone, and the only way to get it done might be a little bit uncomfortable.
I have no idea if our Father works this way or not. I did not panic, I was calm while doing whatever our Father had called me to do for this young man. So, I share with you to always be on the lookout, for feelings or whatever nudge our Father sends to us, to stop and help someone, because you just might be the loving spirit that our Father is asking to give someone, comfort, love and peace, showing how faith works in the busy, cruel, selfish and corrupt society we live in today.
We each need to take the time to spend, talking/praying to our Father, listening to Him and going forth and rising up and shining, from our souls, for that stranger, brother or sister in our Father’s family.
May God bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
