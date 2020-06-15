I’ll fess up to it — I was out in a public place without my mask.
On Friday, my wife busted Luke out of daycare a bit early in order to drive up so we could go to Sundaes on Sylvan in Rome City, her favorite ice cream place.
Even though Rome City is about 45 minutes away from home in Fort Wayne, we usually make at least one trip there every summer.
So when they stopped by The News Sun office at about 5 p.m., after visiting a bit, we piled into Ashley’s car to head up to Rome City.
(Whenever we go anywhere as a family, we have to take her car because my stupid car is so small that I have to have Luke’s car seat behind my passenger seat because it’s too big for my tiny, garbage car. Because of it, the passenger seat has to be pushed forward, which means anyone who tries to sit in it literally has their knees to the dashboard.)
Anyhow, I mention that we took Ashley’s car because as we got out on U.S. 6, I realized that I hadn’t grabbed my blue bandana. I leave it in my car because I’m always there first before I’m out anywhere in public. And, as such, it was sitting on the passenger seat of my car.
Ashley had her mask in her purse but no spares from home. “Should I go back to get it?” she asked.
“Ehhh, it’ll be OK,” I said, not wanting to waste time turning around, adding dejectedly, “Besides, no one around here wears one anyway.”
That turned out to be true, as during our foray to Rome City, of the dozen or so people we crossed paths with at the ice cream shop, a grand total of zero had masks. Ashley was the only person wearing one.
Meanwhile, in the three weeks since Memorial Day, Elkhart County has had more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, Allen County has had about 1,000, 220 new added in Kosciusko County, LaGrange County is up more than 200, about 150 have been recorded in Noble County, and around 80 new cases logged in DeKalb County.
Northeast Indiana got the dubious honor of being called out last week by the Indiana State Health Commissioner as the state’s current problem child.
While most other parts of the state have seen a lull in COVID-19 activity, a handful of northeast Indiana counties are accounting for more than a quarter of new statewide cases, despite only having about 10% of the population.
And what do Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff and LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin all attribute it to? Basically, that too many people have simply quit the kinds of precautionary measures that kept case counts low for the 11 weeks before Memorial Day.
Meanwhile, on social media I’m increasingly finding that our area has an abundance of health officials I didn’t know previously existed. Many commenters on Facebook are apparently experts on infectious disease. They can cite you 10 reasons why wearing a mask is pointless, despite ongoing recommendations from the people who actually have medical degrees and actually have medical training telling you to wear them.
To me, the mask debate — which even calling it a “debate” I feel legitimizes a point of view that is logically indefensible — boils down to this: What is really the downside?
I like the analogy I’ve seen people make about the shopping cart return at the grocery store.
Wearing a mask is like returning your cart to the corral. You don’t have to do it and doing so benefits you personally in no way. You could be an animal and just leave your cart in a parking space. Or, you could be a functioning member of society and push it back in with the rest of the carts and save some poor minimum-wage earning teenage cart wrangler the extra nuisance of cleaning up your mess because you were too lazy and inconsiderate.
If the Facebook physicians are right and wearing a mask has absolutely no benefit, what have you really sacrificed by wearing it? Oh, your mouth was a little warm while you were picking up your groceries? The horror!
“But I don’t have to!” I’m sure someone would say in the same tone my 1-year-old Luke would whine if he could form sentences yet.
Sure. You don’t have to flush the toilet when you use a public restroom, either, but we’d all appreciate if you did.
But, in the more likely scenario that people with no medical education whatsoever are misinformed and masks do have some benefit — even if that benefit is only extremely marginal — isn’t that benefit worth the exceptionally minor inconvenience of covering your face?
The answer is, of course, yes.
Thankfully COVID-19 isn’t more deadly than it is, because if people can’t even buy in at this level, imagine the death toll if/when something truly virulent circulates.
So until such a time northeast Indiana’s infection curve stops looking like a gnarly quarter-pipe out of a skateboard’s dreams, I’ll keep covering my face.
As long as I remember to take my bandana out of my car ...
