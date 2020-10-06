This is the time of year when jack-o’-lanterns appear on doorsteps, eerily lit with flickering candles.
Slowly, their spooky faces sag and eventually the deflated fruit must be disposed of.
Pumpkins are perfect for compost. Compost piles incorporate extra fall leaves, small twigs, fruit and vegetable scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds and an occasional healthy shovel full of dirt. Through the natural process of decomposition, it becomes rich soil perfect for gardening.
Purdue Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist Rosie Lerner extols the benefits of composting — a way to collect organic matter such as weeds, trimmings from cultivated plants and other debris and create a rich soil additive.
“Having a compost bin or wall structure to contain the pile can help keep the pile in neat formation, but heaping the contents on the ground can work just as well,” says Lerner in an article on composting at purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/compost-is-recycling-naturally. She provides the basics on creating an easy-to-use compost pile and explains how it works.
Along with the benefits to your own backyard, composting benefits the environment in general.
Organic matter does not biodegrade well in modern landfills.
“Newspapers are still readable after almost 40 years; 10-year-old carrots are brown on the outside but bright orange on the inside; and 20-year-old steaks still have meat on the bones,” says a guide at ecoproducts.com. “Modern landfills are designed to entomb municipal garbage safely and securely. Most landfills are anaerobic because they are compacted so tightly that air cannot get in. Because of this, any biodegradation that does take place does so very, very, very slowly. Trash entering landfills essentially retains its original weight, volume and form for the entire active life of the landfill.”
Upgrades to landfills have attempted to quell anaerobic degradation — or biodegradation without oxygen — as the methane produced by the biological process has been a substantial additive to greenhouse gases, which are linked to global warming.
By keeping organics out of the landfills in the first place, the hazard is diverted and less space is needed for human trash.
“Today, despite national progress on yard waste composting, more than 60 million tons of biodegradable materials (food scraps, wet and soiled paper, leaves and grass) are still being sent to landfills where they will sit in an airless, dry environment to be mummified,” says ecoproducts.com. “Getting people to sort their trash accordingly is the new challenge. Plastics need to stay out of the compost and organic matter (and recyclables) need to stay out of the landfills. With landfills around the world reaching capacity, it’s time to think about where things go when we throw them away.”
Along with composting, a Nov. 1, 2019 article on Mental Floss, a worldwide internet-based magazine headquartered in New York, provided other eco-friendly tips for disposing of Halloween pumpkins. Animals like deer and squirrels eat pumpkins. The left-over jack-o’-lanterns can be cut up and set near a wooded area for the wildlife.
“If you plan to do more planting this season, you can start a shrub, tree, perennials or bulbs in it, then plant the whole thing in the ground,” says an Oct. 11, 2018 blog at sustainableamerica.org by Amy Leibrock.
The jack-o’-lantern, of course, is just the shell of the pumpkin. When it is carved, gooey fiber and fat white seeds are first extracted.
Pumpkin seeds can be cleaned and roasted for a tasty snack. A simple recipe is to heat the oven to around 325 degrees and roast the seeds in olive oil, salt and pepper, or your choice of spices, until they begin to brown. Pumpkin seeds are a source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc and fatty acids — all of which may help keep your heart healthy, according to healthline.com.
After separating the guts from the seeds, they can be pureed. After removing them from the pumpkin with a carving tool, just blend them in the food processor until they’re smooth, says a piece at wideopeneats.com/save-the-guts-11-ways-to-eat-your-halloween-pumpkin-carvings. The guts, seeds and all, can be stored and used along with other vegetable bits for soup stock, says the article, which delves into everything from pumpkin hummus to pumpkin spice latte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.