“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” (Galatians: 5-22)
On a cold February day, 2021, she stepped out into the cold of the late afternoon. Walking toward the building she could see many others that were going before her and wondered at the times in which she and others were now living.
As she approached the door, there stood a woman, who opened the door for her and greeted her with such kind words, and she bowed her head and said, “Thank you.”
Once inside there was another woman, again, kind, saying a few lovely words to her, and she bowed her head and spoke a few kind words back; she hoped the two women could see the“smile in her eyes for them.
This exact “process” went on nine times! Amazing!
The thing about it is, she had missed going out into the public for almost a year of doing what she, perceived the Holy Spirit directs her to do. Oh, yes, she had finally been able to get a flu shot, a couple of doctor’s office visits, by going out in public. There had been kind words spoken among those she had contact with, but not the amount she was used to giving and receiving, following what she thought was the Holy Spirit directing her to give of her heart to others.
As she walked the path leading to where she was going, she, felt in her being, she was on a lovely cobblestone pathway surrounded by large evergreens beside the road leading to a beautiful place of peace and love. Strange, she thought, but she feels these things or sees them in her mind’s eye. Passing more lovely children of God, exchanging very kind and uplifting words, she bowed her head at each one, reached out with her arms in an “air hug,” as one police officer called the gesture, which, in fact he returned.
Arriving at her destination, she again was reassured, “All would be well.”
As she continued to stroll, she met many other folks who were on this journey with her.
In a little bit she was able to sit, upon a chair but to her it seemed like she was in a beautiful park, surrounded by many folks, seated far enough away from her, though, she could not converse, even if she wanted to, with them. She, again, imagined in her mind’s eye, that she was sitting on a park bench.
A man stopped to talk with her. She had just taken her glasses out of her purse to read her book and placed the glasses and her glass case upon her lap. As the man was speaking to her, another passer-by was asked, by the man, to pick up the glasses case she had just inadvertently dropped. The lovely young woman did so, with a “twinkle” in her eyes.
“Oh,” the man said. “Now her glasses just fell off her lap,” and asked the young woman to come back and pick them up for her, as well. All three laughed and a little uplifting of Spirit was found among the three of them, for such a happening to bring joy to the troublesome time, in which we are now living, was "Spiritual."
The man went on his way down the "cobblestone path,” and she settled down to read her book. She was reading one of her favorite authors, about the “Parables of Jesus.”
All of a sudden, tears began to fill her eyes. She looked around, and there, the people seemed to be dressed in all dark colors. Yes, it was very cold out and people were dressed accordingly, but still so dark and dreary looking.
However, she had had a hard time deciding what to wear. She needed a short sleeve blouse or shirt. She only had spring colors in what she needed to wear. So, she chose a daffodil yellow sweater with short sleeves and yellow slacks to match. She wore her son’s band’s custom made, double material black mask, with white lettering on it.
That brought a funny comment to her mind — the visit to her doctor’s appointment had a joyful air about it, the first time she had worn the mask. The mask says “Hillbilly Casino,” and the nurse wanted to know where that casino was, and she said, “Oh, that is the name of my son’s band." They both got a laugh! Laughter is healing, no matter how big or how small!
Back to the “park bench,” there was a sudden ceasing of voices sounding, overcome by a “sound” of hmmmmm. The tears, building up in her eyes, began to softly fall, down her face. She had the sudden realization that she should be praying for all these people, within this large “park.”
Indeed, she did pray and pray fervently. Then a calmness came over her and a young woman approached her, for the third time, taking very good care of her and others, saying it was almost time to go. This young woman, as well, was smiling with her eyes.
As the time came for her to leave, she looked around and could see, again, all the dark colors. She was not “dark,” she was in the daffodil color of springtime and sunshine. That is why people had remarked to her ... that is why God wanted her to dress, as He directed; that is her calling card; she is open, noticeable, definitely not a beauty, but something must radiate about her.
In these dark times, God gave her the opportunity, no matter how small, to bring some kind of light to those she meets. And she certainly received more than she gave. Praises be to God!
She walked down the "cobblestone pathway," and was walking out of the "park” door ... joyfully, when the last wonderful and loving person she was to meet uplifted her once more.
As she got into the car, her husband had been waiting for her. He looked at her and said, “You look different than when you went in, how was it?”
“Oh, it was a gift from God!”
Now, she had gone to receive her COVID-19 vaccine at Parkview Mirro Center. Instead, she took a “Journey on a Lovely Cobblestone Pathway,” along with many who were loving, kind, courteous, joyful and uplifting to her, and, all the other “visitors” that late afternoon, very blessed by the Holy Spirit.
May you realize the gifts that you have to give to others, no matter how big or how small. Ask and you shall receive God’s direction in your lives to make this world ... this time in which we are living ... more peaceful and hopeful by your gifts, that God is giving you, through the Holy Spirit.
Please go forth this day and every day, listening to the Holy Spirit and following His guidance.
May God bless you, your family and any animal companions you may have.
Please pray for me as I pray for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.