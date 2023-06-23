Joyce’s great-granddaughter, Ruby Mae, who just turned 5, keeps them all in wonder. At a recent birthday party, Joyce was the first to arrive, and then grandparents on the other side arrived. Ruby mentioned: “Hmmm, the oldest always come first. They don’t want to miss anything. They must go by the clock.” — Great-grandmother Joyce Crowl of Michigan
Vi has 12 grandchildren. One of them, Violette, turned 3 recently. As usual, Vi was the cake baker so she asked Violette what kind of cake she wanted — chocolate, vanilla, other? “I want a happy birthday cake!” Violette declared with enthusiasm. — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
Courtney is normally a grammar correcting mom but there are exceptions. Recently she was driving with Tia in the car; Tia, who was playing Pokémon Go on Courtney’s phone, said “Kyler (her older brother) is going to be happy at me — I caught a good one!” Courtney started to correct Tia because it is supposed to be, “You are happy with someone or mad at someone ...” But then she thought, “Why? It seems harsh”. Courtney thought to herself, “English is so weird, when you really think about it.” Courtney said she didn’t correct Tia — but thought who knows ... Maybe she will lose points in an essay someday. — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Levi, 9, had a wonderful time at Camp Lutherhaven. He told his mother, Erin, “When I was at camp, we had a nerd party during dinner. I didn’t join in any of the nerding though, I was just there for the food!” — Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne
And here is another story from Erin as she was enjoying the Ohio countryside with her kids.
Erin: “Man, we are in the middle of nowhere!”
Henry, 7: “Yeah, cause you drove us here.”
