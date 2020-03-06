When Faiza picked up their daughters from pre-school and brought them home, her hands were full with bags and coats and scarves as they entered their house. Salma, 5, took off her coat and her shoes and put everything in its place. As Faiza watched her, she thanked her for being so independent and for putting everything in its place. Salma looked at Faiza with wide eyes and shook her head, “No, Mummy, I thank you for teaching me how to do it by myself. I must thank you.” Faiza was speechless. Salma is one of the great-grandchildren of KPC publisher emeritus George O. Witwer, and Faiza is the wife of Robert Stolz, one of the grandchildren of Witwer. — Faiza Sadek-Stolz of Austria
With the wonderful photo of Salma in a tree that Faiza shared with me, I thought of the old saying “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” when reflecting on Faiza’s heart-warming story.
Curious about the origin of the saying, I did a quick Google search and found this: “The American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson apparently was the first to use it in English when in an 1839 letter, he wrote that ‘the apple never falls far from the stem.’ But here Emerson used it in another sense, to describe that tug that often brings us back to our childhood home.”
Here is another story from Faiza. A few weeks ago, Salma told Faiza with a lot of enthusiasm: “We are standing on this planet Earth and at the same time it is spinning and circling the sun.” Then Salma continued, “Mama, I find everything so interesting. I want to know everything!”
Grayson, 4, asked for a Popsicle. His father asked him if he thought those were good for him. Grayson said, “Well, water is good for you and they’re made of water.” — Shane Housholder (father of Grayson) of Fort Wayne
Levi, 4, found one of his mother’s medals from when they ran the half marathon. “Did you get first place?” he asked Erin. She replied, “No, not even close.” Levi continued, “Second place?” Erin replied, “No, more like 2,000th place.” Then Levi asked, “Mommy, are you a bad runner?” — Erin Raatz (mother of Levi) of Fort Wayne
We returned recently from spending eight days with our grandchildren in Norway. The two oldest, Jane, 9, and Nora, 7, have birthdays in February. Unfortunately, my Norwegian is limited to a very few words, so I miss much of the wonderful back and forth between the children, but fortunately, they all, even Mari, 2, speak good English. One time Nora came up to me and asked “Where’s father?” Simon was actually talking to a colleague on his smart phone so I replied, “Your father’s on the phone ...” Nora tapped the smart phone I was holding and asked with a twinkle in her eye, “On the phone???”
Here is another Nora story. While we were there she ended up with three different beautiful and delicious birthday cakes on three different days. One of the cakes was an apricot cake roll that her other grandmother, Else, had made. Nora refused to taste it. Else asked, “You don’t want the cake? It has apricots and walnuts and chocolate.” Nora insisted that she didn’t want apricots ... and she didn’t want walnuts ... and she didn’t want chocolate ... if the chocolate came with apricots and walnuts. Still smiling, Else continued the conversation, “Well, what do you want?” “Peace on earth!” Nora replied, again with a twinkle in her eye.
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column!
