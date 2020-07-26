Q. We are in the planning stages of building a home that is scheduled this fall. I was looking at ideas on the internet and was amazed at the custom under cabinet drawers that were available such as drawers and slide out shelving that would go around the issues of plumbing obstructions in under sink cabinets. I have always thought the space in the cabinet under the sink was wasted and hard to access. These ideas look great, but I do not find them from cabinet manufacturers. Are there any standard cabinet manufacturers doing these kind of drawer options? — Lindsay of Kendallville
A. Under sink cabinets can be a challenging storage option for several good reasons.
Virtually every under sink situation is different because there are so many ways the sinks drain, and waterlines can come into that cabinet from a multitude of different locations.
A drawer must work around things like disposals and water filters. The waste and water lines could come from the back wall or from the floor and their location can be anything, sometimes from the side wall or cabinet.
To make a one-drawer-fits-all is very hard. As a result, under cabinet storage space is typically not very well used. It is either too high so everything sits low and you lose the use of that space or you have all the short stuff in the back and all the tall stuff in the front.
Over the years we have learned to work with plumbers to organize their waste and water lines to allow better use of under cabinet space. Yes, they make several aftermarket drawers or wire basket options designed for under cabinet organization.
The upper end lines of cabinets will custom build drawers and shelving, but you must convey accurately how your under cabinet space is laid out. We very often will order from our manufacturer out of a basic line of cabinets standard roll out shelving or drawers and then do our own shop modifying on them for install.
