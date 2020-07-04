One of my first columns I wrote when I got to The News Sun was about how I love sunflower seeds and podcasts, but I never told you some of my favorite podcasts.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let’s see my history with podcasts.
On my app I listen to podcasts on, it tracks my total listening time, and since Dec. 16, 2019, I listened to around 315 hours of podcasts, and keep in mind, that doesn’t count the times that I’ve listened to an episode or two on another app.
My aunt Amy was the person who introduced me to podcasts early in high school. My first experience with podcasts was “Serial,” the podcast about the “unsolved” case against Adnan Syed supposedly murdering his girlfriend. If you haven’t listened to it, I highly suggest giving it a try.
I credit that podcast with starting my obsession with true-crime everything: movies, television shows and obviously, podcasts.
Don’t get me wrong, true-crime is awesome, but I love a lot of other genres of podcasts. I listen to everything from the ones that talk about nothing to the ones that produce the “hard-hitting” journalism.
Over the years, I’ve gradually noticed the switch from listening to music to listening to podcasts. When I was in high school, I always had some kind of earbud or headphones in my ears. I’d always be blasting whatever playlist I made on Spotify, but when I got to college and started working for the newspaper, I started regularly listening to more podcasts.
Now that I work at a newspaper, I feel that I should be informed about everything going on in the world and my regular podcast history.
Right now my favorite podcast is “Post Reports” hosted by Martine Powers. I started regularly listening to it in January and since then, I feel like I’ve become more knowledgeable about politics and the issues around the country. But, I don’t always like listening about serious topics. Sometimes, I just want to zone out listening to something that isn’t hard-hitting.
Like my sunflower seed column, I have some that I like more than others. Here they are, in no specific order. (I couldn’t pick.)
- “Morbid: A True Crime Podcast”
“Morbid” has taken over my ears since I started my internship. I discovered it a few weeks in, and luckily, they had a pretty deep catalog of episodes. I’m a very impatient person, so having a lot of episodes I can listen to really got me hooked on them. Like their title suggests, they discuss true crime topics. Each episode highlights a different murder, well-known or not so much. Some of my favorite episodes they’ve done have been about John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer. If you already like true crime and have a lot of time on your hands, you should definitely give this show a try.
- “Reciprocity Podcast”
I’ve been listening to this podcast since it began in March. Before then, I had never heard of the word reciprocity, but the name couldn’t fit it better. Reciprocity means the practice of exchanging things with others for mutual benefit. The podcasts interviews photojournalists, sports photographers, photo editors and other people in that realm, which is right up my alley. I learn a lot from this podcast. I find myself taking notes from the guests because they have a lot of good information if you’re a beginning photographer like myself.
- “How I Built This” with Guy Raz
This podcast is perfect for anybody who wants to know the story behind the brands they love. I stumbled upon this show a little bit ago.
I find it really interesting because the show highlights big companies from how they got their start to where they are now.
Now, I could go on and on about podcasts I like, but I won’t, but if you’re hesitant about listening to podcasts or they make you bored, I bet there’s a podcast out there for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.