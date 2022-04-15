During spring break we were blessed to be able to spend some time in New York City, and that included, for me, a day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where I discovered Lilly Martin Spencer. Her painting “Young Husband: First Marketing” (1854)” made me smile — as did all of her work on display. The information provided by the museum states: “Spencer portrayed the unvarnished reality of male-female relationships in this painting, which chronicles the travails of early married life. Here, the unseen young wife is not in full command of her kitchen, having sent her young husband out to procure the groceries — a task for which he is evidently not qualified. Using her own husband as a model, Spencer depicted the man stumbling down the street and attempting to hold on to the items in his overflowing basket, attracting gazes from at least one onlooker and suffering a public humiliation. Spencer depicted in humorous terms a real social anxiety of the time: that of setting up a household and running it efficiently.”