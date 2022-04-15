Chris Otterstedt of Auburn wrote that he enjoyed last week’s column about Abraham Lincoln’s sense of humor. He said he has seen the four-story stack of books about Lincoln (that I referred to in the column) in the Petersen House (across from Ford’s Theatre) and noted it is hard to appreciate unless you have been there.
He continued, “One of the stories I love about him and perhaps you have already heard is as follows: Lincoln was in a political debate with an opponent who accused him of being two- faced. Lincoln replied, ‘If I had another face do you think I would be using this one?’”
And he added, “If you have been to his museum in Springfield, you may have walked down the one aisle in which they show all the pejorative terms that newspapers used to describe his appearance as well as his politics. I find it ironic that a man whom most of us now consider to be one of the greatest presidents was in his lifetime so severely criticized by the press. Perhaps our recent presidents; regardless of party; can take comfort from this?”
History does help us to keep our perspective.
+++
Here is a funny kids story from Chris Otterstedt: My 3 year-old grandson was in the process of toilet training. Mom and Grandma decided to reward him with a small toy car each time he had success. Several months later I arrived at his home with a new SUV. That night over dinner he announced to his parents, “Grandpa must have gone on the potty today because he got a new car.”
+++
Here are two precious stories from Abbey Grim of Valparaiso.
Natalie ran up to Abbey, threw her arms around Abbey’s legs and said for the first time, “I lub yew.” Then she looked over at Caleb and yelled, “DADDY. I WILLY WILLY LUB MOMMA!”
About a week later they took Natalie up to the front at church for communion. She saw the wafers and shouted for all to hear, “OOOOO COOKIES!”
Natalie is the granddaughter of Darla and Ed Meyer of Kendallville.
+++
