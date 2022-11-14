I usually try to refrain from openly blasting other journalists — we are a community after all and the job is hard enough without tearing each other down — but sometimes something so rotten comes along it deserves to be skewered.
This past week I put eyes on one such thing, the most recent editorial "An Electorate Gone Bad" from the Indiana Policy Review's Craig Ladwig.
Ladwig apparently was having a rough night after the Republican party bombed nationally in an election it should have won handily considering how lousy things have been going for two years of President Joe Biden's administration.
I quote:
"OK, LET'S QUIT KIDDING OURSELVES. The reality of Nov. 8 is that thanks to universal suffrage, civil rights gone amok and the Great Replacement, we have a bone-headed possibly suicidal electorate with ever larger activated factions of narcissistic youth, women against families, unassimilated ethnics, embittered single mothers, the Biblically illiterate, Shakespeare deniers, union-programmed public employees and the sexually confused."
I took a screenshot and posted to Twitter in a tweet that went semi-viral, with the commentary "I'm impressed by how much bigotry he was able to cram into one paragraph."
I rarely shy away from an opportunity to stir the pot with my column, but there's a little art to finding to right words to be critical, pointed, snarky, even snide, as opposed to, you know, a broken septic pipe that bubbles up to a mushy brown spot in your back yard.
So I really wanted to dig deeper at what's being said here, to analyze his alleged ills of the American electorate thanks to:
Universal suffrage: Nowadays, all Americans are allowed to vote. Apparently that's a bad thing. It makes me wonder whether Ladwig is pining for a pre-Voting Rights Act of 1965, a pre-1920 era before the 19th Amendment, or a pre-1865 time frame when, you know, Black people weren't counted as "people."
Regardless of which it actually is, the notion that all people having the right to vote is a bad thing rings supremacist or misogynist or both.
Civil rights gone amok: I bet Ladwig thinks segregationist Alabama Governor George Wallace was the best candidate to ever run for President of the United States.
and the Great Replacement: If you're not familiar with Great Replacement, count yourself lucky. Basically, people of color are invading America to erase white people. Basically the same kind of filth you'd hear at a 1940s German political rally, just with a great replacement of the type of "invader."
Narcissistic youth: Those darned kids and their cell phones! But also, news flash, you don't have to be young to be narcissistic — ask the 76-year-old who formed a die-hard cult of personality, a man that I suspect Ladwig thinks is just the bees knees.
Women against families: I suspect this is a dig at any woman out there who either A) Dares to support abortion access or B) Doesn't just find herself a man and get married and pop out 2.5 kids or more while tending the house during the day, that 1950s dream land when women knew there place and, boy, wasn't that swell.
Unassimilated ethnics: If you weren't getting a white supremacist tone from "universal suffrage," "Civil Rights gone amok" and "Great Replacement," here's a fourth point where you can pick up the thread. I mean, using the word "ethnics" to label people just reeks of filth.
Embittered single mothers: This one really seems to offer support for my option B) back up in the "women against families" section. Meanwhile, I'm sure Ladwig is a huuuge proponent of ways to support single mothers and their children, like most hardcore conservatives are when it comes to social programs.
The Biblically illiterate: Ladwig must have skipped Sunday School the day they talked about the Matthew 22:39 verse of "Love your neighbor as yourself." If being more Biblically literate would turn me into him, there's good reason I don't have the Good Book memorized front to back.
Shakespeare deniers: This one got some good laughs and confused looks on Twitter. I can't even begin to explain this. But I bet Ladwig's least favorite play is "Othello," because it's, you know, the leading man in the show is a Moor. GREAT REPLACEMENT! Those people are coming for our Shakespeare leads now!
Union-programmed public employees: Gotta make a pit stop to potshot at government workers and teachers, right?
The sexually confused: And, of course, no far-right laundry list of imagined persecutions would be complete without the LGBTQ+ folks, who have the gall to think they deserve equal rights to everyone else.
If you didn't get the real message in the jam-packed opening paragraph, he makes sure to reinforce it a little later in the editorial:
"Right now, though, these people will vote for a turnip if it promises to make life more miserable for hapless white, middle-class, middle-aged, cisgender males on which they assign all manner of imagined evils of Western Civilization."
Let me just conclude by saying this as a white, middle-class, nearly-middle-aged cisgender male — the problem with the American electorate is white supremacist dinosaurs like you who think that rising political fortunes of minority slices in America is a detriment, defilement or destruction of the country.
For types who like to cry foul of "victimization" whenever some other demographic group does it, we could drown in a river of tears from your boo-hooing trying to wish back days of powdered wigs and colonial plantation life.
Anyone who would look at our past election with a brain instead of an axe to grind might see that candidate quality obviously mattered. The prevailing reason the expected "red wave" was reduced to a "red fizzle" was largely in part because a bereaved and bitter narcissistic old man who just can't come to term with failure promoted numerous sycophants willing to indulge his delusions of victory like Herschel Walker who is, for all intents and purposes, appears to have the faculties of a semi-sentient turnip.
Ladwig types can't seem to figure out how Joe Biden could become president or how John Fetterman could become Senator because they can't seem to realize they're not exactly running Ronald Reagan opposite these guys on the ticket.
Yes, Fetterman has been impaired by a fairly serious stroke but you ran a flim-flamming, carpetbagging daytime TV huckster against him so... maybe find literally anyone with a selling point a little more substantive than "endorsed by fellow TV huckster" next time.
As I sat at the Noble County Courthouse on election night chatting up local Republicans, even they bemoaned how far off some of their party has pulled off into Ladwig Land.
The turnips in the far-right and the far-left are not representative of America. Most of us still reside somewhere closer to the middle, where we perceive the same problems and want to see them fixed for the betterment of all, just with disagreements on the best way to get there.
Ladwig's fury and wailing is little more than the death throes of those clinging to a past America is ready to close the book on. It's thrashing of limbs and gnashing of teeth, flailing to maintain grip on the overseer's whip, to keep hold on to a system that maintained power through disenfranchisement.
The reality that voters can look into the eye of this rabid dog and chose to put it down is the opposite of an electorate gone bad.
And, as we march forward in time, we can look forward to a day that those like Ladwig are gone, to be replaced and improved upon by literally anyone willing to be less vile.
