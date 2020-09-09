Every year, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair 4-H Livestock Shows conclude with an in-person auction to help support our 4-H youth. The DeKalb County 4-H Auction Committee is excited to announce a change in routine for the 2020 DeKalb County 4-H Auction that normally takes place the Friday of fair week.
For 2020, the DeKalb County 4-H Auction Executive Committee looked at several different options for us to still hold an auction and support the youth, while still respecting the health and safety of everyone involved. After several weeks of deliberation, it was decided to work with Breeder’s World of Bellevue, Ohio, to host our first-ever virtual auction this year!
“Breeder’s World has been conducting online livestock auctions since 2005. We were the first company to offer cattle, sheep and goat auctions online. Breeders’ World has sold millions of dollar’s worth of livestock across the United States and Canada. Owner, Roger Hunker, is a licensed auctioneer and has been conducting auctions since 1988,” the auction company says.
“We believe that 4-H and FFA Projects are about more than the project themselves. With BW Final Drive Youth Auctions, counties have the opportunity to add their own lots, information, photos and/or video into the sale system, giving them the opportunity to show off their 4-H members’ hard work.”
At this time, the DeKalb County 4-H Program is still planning on holding in-person livestock exhibitions this fall, but they will be closed to the public.
The DeKalb County 4-H Livestock Auction will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, and run through 12 noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7. At the conclusion of the auction, you will be invoiced. You can then pay by credit card (an added 3% buyer’s premium) or check to Breeders World.
This year will be an Add-On year only. Add-Ons are donations given directly to the youth. This means that livestock will not be able to be purchased directly this year.
If you have any questions, please contact Tom Orwig, DeKalb County 4-H Auction Chairman, at (260) 541-0068 or the DeKalb County Extension Office at (260) 925-2562.
The 2020 DeKalb County 4-H Auction can be found at: https://www.bwfinaldrive.com/auctions.
We look forward to your support of the DeKalb County 4-H Program!
