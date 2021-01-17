Ever since I started seeing my current cardiologist, he has been emphasizing the importance of diet and exercise. He has been especially concerned as to how they influence weight. As I start a new year, I thought it might be well to see where I stand with my cardiologist recommendations.
I saw both my cardiologist and my family doctorat the end of 2020. Both of them were pleased with my current weight and my tests indicated that I was in the best shape I have been for many years. Over the last 15 months I have followed a diet that consisted of drastically cutting back on my carbs, especially simple carbs; eating my main meal at noon; not eating anything after about 6:30 p.m.; and being careful not to overeat. Since my goal in 2021 is to maintain my present weight range, I simply need to keep to the same routine. It has held me steady for about a month.
In terms of exercise, the cardiologist was concerned that I do at least 30 minutes of cardo at least three times a week. Most weeks I accomplish this by working out at LifePlex. In the summer I supplement the program by working outside, especially mowing the lawn. In the winter there is snow removal. In addition, I am now walking the track at LifePlex once or twice a week. I also try to stay active at home. I need to keep this routine up in 2021.
This is how I have addressed the issues of diet and exercise. But they are far from the only ways. Silouan in his Pilgrim’s Odyssey podcast for Dec. 11, 2020, shared the following quote from Carl Jung, “The shoe that fits one person pinches another; there is no recipe for living that suits all cases.” (See my musing for Jan. 3, 2021) There is no one way to lose weight that suits every person. Also, people diet and exercise for a variety of reasons. You can exercise to gain strength, to increase muscle tone or simply to stay in shape. There are many reasons to go on a diet besides losing weight. Some are dictated by specific health issues.
The Apostle Paul compares the church to a human body. Just as a body is made up of many different and varying parts, so is a church. The church and the body are at their best when all of the parts fulfill their particular function and do not try to do another part’s job. (I Corinthians 12:12-26) In developing a diet and exercise program, the goal should not be to emulate someone’s else’s program, but to develop one that meets one’s own particular needs, goals and expectations. Also, one should be careful about criticizing another person’s approach to dieting and exercise simply because it does not agree with one’s own.
This last year I have learned to appreciate all of the ways that people approach dieting and exercising. When I am working out at LifePlex, I have a little serendipity when I see another person doing an exercise program that I have not seem before. Just when I think I have seen them all, someone comes up with a new technique or routine. I am always interested in learning about other people’s approach to diet. It is interesting to discover what they are, why they do them, and what they hope to accomplish. As Paul says, we all need to persevere as we run the race that we have set before us.
While there are different approaches to diet, exercise and weight control, one thing that they all have in common is that they are important to being healthy. As you start 2021, where are you with your diet and exercise programs? Have you made New Year’s resolutions to do better? More importantly will we be keeping those resolutions this coming May and June?
