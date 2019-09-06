GARRETT — Two boys, one a Garrett resident and the other from Fort Wayne, were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with Monday night’s shooting incident on Keyser Street in Garrett, police said.
The arrests followed a joint investigation by the Garrett Police Department and Indiana State Police, a news release said.
Monday at approximately 10:41 p.m., the Garrett Police Department received an emergency medical call from the 400 block of East Keyser Street, reporting a white man had been shot by a firearm.
Police units arrived to find the victim, Thomas R. Bryant of Garrett, already was receiving treatment for his wound. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Fort Wayne-area hospital for treatment. He remained hospitalized Friday.
Police attempted to find the suspects in the immediate area by using foot patrol, vehicular patrol, and a K-9 track, but did not locate them.
As the investigation continued, Garrett Police called on a detective and crime scene investigator from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post to assist.
“Through this joint investigative effort, leads were developed, which quickly identified two juvenile males as the possible suspects. Once located, both juveniles and their parents were brought in for questioning,” a news release said.
Charges brought forth from the investigation have been reviewed and approved by the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office, and the matter is being handled through the DeKalb County Juvenile Probation Division, police said.
Both juveniles were transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center, where they were being held in protective custody.
Because charges in the case are being handled through the juvenile court system, names of the boys will be withheld from release, police said.
