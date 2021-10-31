Q. We have a fairly new house, about eight years old. We bought it from the first owner. My husband has been repainting some rooms and has replaced a pedestal lavatory in the hallway bathroom in our lower level. I haven’t noticed this before but lately I have noticed a smell in the lower level. It is there sometimes but not other times and I think it smells like sewer. My husband has made sure all the fittings are right in that bathroom and has made sure that water was in the traps but then I’ll go down to smell it again. What should I do next to figure this out? — Megan in Kendallville
A. Several things can be checked to try and get rid of a sewer smell. Usually, it will have to do with the waste line piping and its venting system. Your husband knows that the water needs to be in the traps to not allow the gases of the waste lines to not come out the drains. I have seen where toilets that need to have the wax ring replaced will not leak but release smells.
You might try to find if air admittance vents are used to vent the waste lines rather than running the vent up and out the roof. Sometimes they can be high in the inside of a vanity or in the wall cavity and if so, usually have an access panel or grill. These over time can get dirty and then not properly seal, in which case the cure would be to replace it.
Also vent gases can be blown back down the vent pipes that come out of the roof. They operate very similar to a chimney of a fireplace; if they are under the ridge line of the house, they must be able to draft properly. Now with windy weather the vent pipe won’t draft properly causing that back draft of smell. In this case install a same size as the vent elbows to point the opening down. Be sure to not glue the elbows so they can be removed if the need for cleaning with a snake is required.
If all this fails, you might have to call a plumber to help you solve it.
