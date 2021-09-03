Jane spent a recent weekend in Chicago with family and shared memories about her grandson Lincoln when he encountered homeless people. The first incident occurred when Jane bought Lincoln a Popsicle from a street vendor. Lincoln did not finish the Popsicle and threw it in the trash. When he saw a homeless lady dig it out of the trash to finish it, Lincoln asked if they could buy her a new one. Later that day Lincoln reached out to a homeless man who had a sign asking for help. Lincoln obtained a banana and water to give to him. — Jane McGahen Myers of Kendallville
On the first day of pre-K Paul was so excited to get back to school. He told his mother he wants to be a “garbage man” or “a grandpa who drives a pickup truck” when he grows up. — Angela Mapes Turner (mother of Paul) of Auburn
At dinner family members were talking about how a groundhog got into the cattle feed and the garden. Tia, 4, insisted they are called brown-hogs because clearly they are brown. — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Lori Jansen was telling me about how much her granddaughters have been enjoying time with their cousin, Archer, this summer. Archer even sang Happy Birthday to his father, Paul, and referred to him as Uncle Paul. Archer’s mom said that there had obviously been a little too much cousin time!
Speaking of names, when I saw Lori’s husband, Jerry, holding his youngest granddaughter, Katherine (Kate), 18 months, he introduced her as “Baby Cake,” which is how Kate’s older sister pronounced “Baby Kate” when Kate was born! — Grandparents Dr. Jerry and Lori Jansen of Kendallville
Last week Terry and I received a packet of photos from a friend we haven’t seen for many years. It began, “We have been cleaning out our historical evidence/artifacts (LOL) from our antic ...” It gave me a big smile, along with the photos. I am going to send him this column.
Please send more stories! When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Thank you!
