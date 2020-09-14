For the first time in a while, I've been doing a little reading.
For myself, that is, for recreation.
I do a lot of reading for my son Luke. (I swear this weekend I read "Can I Be Your Dog" at least a dozen times, as it's rocketed to the top of Luke's favorite list recently.) And, of course, I do a lot of reading here at my job, whether it's proofing stories, checking the wire or reading the 100th unsolicited email from throwaway email accounts offering me website redesign, sponsored content or SEO services. Ugh.
Anyhow, I'm finally picking up a book I received at Christmas and never started.
I used to read a lot back in high school, because our school had a 90-minute study hall period called SRT every other day — we were on an eight-period day on block scheduling — and since I either never had homework (or simply never did it until the last minute), that period was a huge waste of time.
Most teachers would let you socialize a bit or whatever. But my junior year, especially, I had SRT with our school's gym and strength teacher, who was a certifiable jerk to students. He also demanded total silence in the room and was a huge tool about it, so your choices were to get a pass to go to another room, work quietly, read or sleep. I never could seem to fall asleep in class in high school (college was a different story) so when I wasn't drawing my comic series "Swordman," I would read.
I finished off the six original books in the "Dune" series (cautiously excited about the new film adaptation launching this winter), "Lord of the Rings" and its many supporting texts by J.R.R. Tolkien and the then-three "A Song of Ice and Fire" books by George R.R. Martin. Yeah, that's right, I liked it before it was cool when it came to HBO. (By the way it's been more than nine years since the last ASoIaF book released. Just saying.)
Nowadays, reading has been mostly squeezed out of my schedule. I don't have much free time to start with and the little that I do have is spent with my family or spent video gaming, my favorite hobby, of which I do usually play story-driven stories so they're kind of like interactive books. (That's my justification and I'm sticking to it.)
Anyhow, I do generally enjoy reading despite my K-12 education doing what it could to destroy that enjoyment. High school literature classes were generally tantamount to torture as we were subjected to numerous mind-numbing books.
(As I've said in my column before, are these books actually good with something to offer? Maybe. But when you're forcing a teenager to read them and they are lame, their value will be lost, regardless of what might be there.)
So instead of a best-sellers list, I figure I'd spend the rest of this column detailing a few of the most painful books I was subjected to so that you can avoid them:
"The Hearty is a Lonely Hunter" by Carson McCullers — To date, this still holds the distinction of "worst book I've ever read," partly because I actually read the whole thing as it was a summer reading assignment. (Usually when I hated an assigned book I would just stop reading it and fake my way through class/papers/tests.) This book has no plot. It has a collection of odd characters who are in no way interesting or endearing. It is 350 pages of trash.
"The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan — Another summer reading assignment I was forced to endure. An anthology of stories about Chinese immigrant mothers and their first-generation daughters probably does have some cultural value and deeper message about America or something. That message, however, is wasted on a 17-year-old boy who simply didn't care through every agonizing page.
All Victorian literature — The Victorian period of English literature ran from 1837 to 1901 during the reign of Queen Victoria and it is all categorically vapid and awful. Charles Dickens, the Bronte sisters, Mary Shelley, Thomas Hardy, Henry James — I was subjected to A LOT of this because the head of the English department at my high school loved inane, dragging stories about the English gentry.
Jane Austen — Jane Austen is slightly pre-Victorian, but she's is equally as terrible. When we were assigned "Persuasion" my senior year — one of Austen's shorter books because our senior English teacher hated Austen, too, but put one book on his reading list each year to appease the department head who loved her — my friends and I split the cost of buying the audio book. Perhaps listening and following along would help get through it? I literally fell asleep every time.
"The Great Gatsby" and "The Age of Innocence" by F. Scott Fitzgerald and Edith Wharton, respectively — Imagine taking the "plot" from the books about do-nothing upper class folks in Victorian England, but set them slightly later in time and do it in America. That's basically what these are.
