Kudos to Purdue this week for adopting a new policy this past week — providing free tampons and pads in its women's restrooms.
This new policy, of course, made some people mad because it involved providing stuff to people who need it for free. Not surprisingly, a lot of (but not all) the detractors were also men, who have the luxury of never having been caught by surprise by monthly menstruation.
A student advocacy group has been leading the charge for a few years, trying to convince the university leadership to implement the policy on campuses.
The idea is really simple — tampons and pads are necessary hygenie products and should be available in campus restrooms at no cost. Think of it in the same way that the campus or anywhere provides toilet paper in its restrooms so people can wipe.
While most women past puberty and pre-menopause carry around these items in their purses, I would assume there are times when women open their bags and realize they forgot to restock. Or maybe they don't have their supply on hand because it's an off time of their normal cycle.
Having the option to grab some supplies when you need them most just sounds like a great convenience. It's a progressive policy that has essentially no downside except the cost of providing the items.
Still, browse social media where you can find people who will give a hot take about any topic and you'll find plenty of misguided opinions:
"Blargggh, nothing is free and tuition is going to go up!" — People who know nothing about Purdue.
Purdue has frozen tuition rates for eight straight years. It's been one of the main hallmarks of the presidency of former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.
While I was originally skeptical of Daniels taking over my alma mater — he was being selected by university trustees that he had appointed, representing a notable conflict of interest — I've been generally impressed with the job that he's done.
Considering the record, it seems highly unlikely that boxes of tampons and pads are going to break the university budget and cause Purdue to have to hike tuition.
"Why do they have to give them away for free? How about a coin-operated machine instead?" — Skinflints
I suppose the idea here is why not make 25 or 50 cents off these items? Then it pays for itself, maybe?
To me, the logic here is bad. Two of the main motivations for such a program are to 1) Provide items to people who forget them and 2) Provide a little cost savings to people who have little money.
Make sure to pack your tampons or pads or, failing that, make sure your change purse is filled! Maybe it's different for women, but I don't walk around with loose change all the time. Requiring you to use a vending machine seems like an unnecessary barrier.
Beyond that, cost savings is a huge reason behind these programs. As students are paying a lot for school, rent, food — you hear stories of hunger being an issue for low-income college students all the time — this is a simple way to remove one expense for students. I've picked up a box of tampons before for my wife. They're not cheap!
"I suppose now they'll give guys condoms for free too?" — People trying to be clever but proving themselves ignorant.
First off, comparing tampons to condoms is a misguided comparison. While yes, human genitals are involved in both cases, that's about where the similarity ends.
Tampons are a necessary hygiene product required multiple days every month. Condoms are a contraceptive item needed on demand and even the most prolific male isn't going to go through multiple condoms per day for five to seven days straight.
But second, regardless of the unequal comparison, people trying to make this argument have no clue, because Purdue — and many other universities — already provide condoms for free to their students.
As a university, with recognition that its student populace made up of undergrads age mostly aged 18-22, it's no shocker that a large percentage of the student body is or may become sexually active. Helping students prevent pregnancy and prevent the possible spread of sexually-transmitted diseases are both good goals, so the college offers free condoms at its health centers.
One good comparison with the free condom program is probably in use. Yes, they are provided for free, but it's not like they're shipped directly to every student. They're made available and people can pick them up as needed.
No one is forced to utilize them. Students can go out and purchase their own if they prefer a different brand, style or simply don't want to utilize those provided. The same mentality would reasonably apply to tampons and pads.
As usual, the social media crowd brings out the worst in people, but this is a policy that should be nothing but applauded.
It's simple, it's effective and it's probably not even going to be particularly costly, depending on the level of use.
As supporters I saw said, it's an idea that would be nice to implement even in middle and high schools, although the cost to public local schools would probably be more of a concern than to a statewide university network.
It's good policy and I'm proud that my Purdue is taking this step forward.
