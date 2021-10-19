To the editor:
If it takes a village, let’s all do our part!
To those of you who feel the need to have inappropriate flags flying on your property, please consider that school buses go by your home at least twice daily. Children don't need to see the “F” word on a flag. Children don’t need to see the American flag placed between the F and the K on a flag.
Please look deep inside yourself and find your sense of decency and take them down. These are children, their innocence shouldn’t mean less than your outrage.
Kim Wagner
Angola
