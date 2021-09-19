Q. Before renovating an unfinished basement in the 1970s, I replaced all the plumbing lines with plastic pipe. Now, 45 years later, enough iron/mineral deposits have accumulated in the pipes to cause slow output of water at the faucets. I have never had a water softener. The water supply comes from a well. I am toying with the idea of back flushing the lines with vinegar and a pump of some kind to clear out the lines enough to restore better pressure. I have always had good luck with using vinegar to dissolve build-up in shower and faucet heads, by soaking them in it for a few hours whenever they start to clog. Is this a workable solution, or is the only option to replace the pipes? To do so would require the removal of wall and ceiling panels which I want to avoid, if possible. — Roger Franke of Wolcottville
A. Over several years, build up in your water lines is inevitable whether you have plastic, copper or galvanized piping.
With galvanized piping, the build, up is usually rust or iron that is in the water supply. In copper and plastic piping, build up is usually minerals that part of your water supply.
Well water that is untreated, unfiltered or not softened will typically contain all these natural elements depending on your specific location. These are the first things that should be done to improve your water quality.
As far as how to flush the existing lines out — a baking soda, hot water and vinegar solution is what is typically used to flush the lines — supply lines and also drain lines.
Yes, it can clean the interior cavities and strainers of the faucets and shower heads. It is also good to flush out your hot water heater once a year to remove sediment that builds up. It is especially important if you have an on-demand hot water heater because the small passageways of the heating elements will clog easily, reducing the life of the heater.
