B.C. — Before Coronavirus
Fueled by a desire to make major life changes, the Skinner family enjoyed more than three months of distancing this past winter.
The Big Long Lake family of four — with one on the way — distanced with travel and focused family time.
The desire for a life change was the result of Brandon Skinner’s participation in a mission trip to the Dominican Republic with son Oliver in February 2019. Brandon returned a changed man, desiring fewer things and more time for what really matters in life, his wife, Ashley Skinner, said.
They downsized to a more modest home and fewer possessions, sold Brandon’s business and embarked on a family sabbatical with the goal to “pray for clarity, while we adventured together.”
Distancing meant slowing down and making time for family devotions, intentional bonding, presence in the moment and experiencing new people and cultures, together as a family.
On Dec. 27, Brandon and Ashley, both 36; Oliver, 10; Lawson, 8, and their French bulldog, Sophie, departed on a 15-week road trip.
LaGrange County natives, Brandon and Ashley graduated from Prairie Heights in 2002, went to college, and then reunited through mutual friends.
They lived in Orlando and Indianapolis. After Oliver was born, they moved back here, drawn by family, quality of life and the lakes.
Following four years on Sylvan Lake, they moved to Big Long Lake. Brandon started Blueland Design, a landscape business, in 2009, and Ashley teamed up with her mother, Jody Holsinger, in real estate. Ashley is a realtor at Mike Thomas Associates in LaGrange.
Over the years, they went from “barely getting by financially, renting a home, and struggling to find a career path to having great success in both of our businesses,” Ashley said.
“The years flew by. We were in the American rat race of daily routines, success in business and on to the next thing.”
During those years they made strong commitments to their church, South Milford Church of Christ.
“(The church) was a huge step in transforming our hearts to what God wants for us and not this world,” Ashley said.
Right before Christmas they were overjoyed to find Ashley was pregnant.
On Dec. 27, they left Indiana in their 26-foot class C RV with their Jeep towed behind.
“Brandon spent several days planning and preparing the tentative route for the trip but we intentionally didn’t reserve any campsites, which allowed us to be present and enjoy each day without having to hurry to the next location,” Ashley said.
Along the way, they went to walk-in ultrasound clinics with the boys to check on the baby.
“We stopped in Houston, Texas, at 7 weeks (into the pregnancy); Tucson, Arizona, at 12 weeks, and Fresno, California, at 15 weeks. Our baby boy is doing well so far,” Ashley said.
They met “some really amazing people” in every state they visited.
“To get out and experience these other cultures within our own country was amazing.”
The shared first-time experiences prompted conversations about life, geography, dreams, God, science and more.
Ashley said a “huge surprise” was how “awesome” Texas was. “The state parks were the best, people were amazing, best small towns and clean big cities. Tropical on the east and desert on the west.”
Texas was their favorite state after California.
Another surprise was Bureau of Land Management land that is free to stay on. “True ‘boondocking’ style,” Ashley said. “The surprise was that we met awesome people and it wasn’t as creepy as I thought it would be.”
Ashley said many people think, for one reason or another, that they can’t do a trip similar to theirs.
She says, “If you really want to do something like this, you will never regret it. Start planning now and it can happen. There will always be time to make more money, but time with your children is gone in a flash. If it is going to be a priority and money is the issue, find ways to make sacrifices. Get a more modest car, or downsize a home. If work is the issue, start talking to your boss now about how this is a dream of yours and be sure they are on board and supportive of this future plan.
“I will be the first to admit that I did not really want to go on this trip. Brandon and I do not camp and did not grow up camping. Being in an RV for three months away from all my friends and family sounded sort of torturous, honestly.”
But unless the weather was bad, they were not in the camper. They were biking, hiking, climbing, seeking the next adventure.
And COVID-19?
“We haven’t watched the news on TV for almost a year now,” Ashley said. “So unless we check Google on our phones, we are not aware of many things going on. This is mostly a good thing. Although during the chaos of COVID-19 we were watching daily to see the new updates.
“While we were camping in Nevada we decided to drive through Las Vegas at night. We thought it would be interesting to see it all shut down. As we pulled up over a hill of eight lanes of traffic, we could only see two cars in front of us. Not a single casino or hotel open. We counted maybe eight people on the strip of Vegas.”
This was the first time they realized the seriousness of it all.
“I would read about the people back home struggling being quarantined and it was hard to feel sympathetic due to us seeing with wide eyes several homeless people right in front of us. These people would love a home, and the others are complaining having to be in a home.”
After national and state park campgrounds were closed, they were able to stay at privately owned campgrounds, most nights.
They returned after 13 weeks instead of 15 weeks, but nonetheless they visited all their planned locations.
Ashley hopes the experience instilled confidence in their sons to pursue dreams and adventure.
“We feel like our faith in humanity has been restored,” she added.
D.C. — During Coronavirus
The Skinners returned on Sunday, March 29. They are “social distancing” and not minding it too much.
While traveling, the boys completed the assignments prepared for them by their teachers at Prairie Heights. They are now participating with their teachers and school friends by Zoom and it is “awesome,” Ashley said.
“As long as the boys can get outside and romp around ... that seems to be enough for them to be happy,” she said.
They still don’t watch any regular television or news. Only Netflix and Hulu and occasionally Google news on their phone.
Ashley is still able to work and has shown property here and there. “I am pretty social,” she said. “So it is hardest for me.”
Brandon may start another business at some point but for now he wants to relax and enjoy time with his family, Ashley said.
“He is chairman of the missions committee at our church and plans to lead groups on local, national and international mission trips.”
So, versions of distancing will continue, but with 2020 vision.
