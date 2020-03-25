I hate to pile on.
But I’m going to.
Yes, I am going to be writing about that word. You know, the one that begins with a “C” and ends in a vowel.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or have had your social media taken away, you undoubtedly know what I am referring to.
Yes, I am talking about cabbage.
Cabbage, the poor man’s lettuce. Cabbage, thou foul, foul vegetable. Cabbage, the corn wannabe.
Faithful readers know I have been battling a medical misadventure involving three hip surgeries since the middle of December and it sadly continues to this day. The ordeal has left me unable to drive.
I have been a virtual captive in my main floor cell, overseen by my caring, OCD mother — the warden.
The warden lets me out for doctor’s visits, which initially ran a couple of times per week. (Note: When you write “help me, I’m being held as a prisoner,” on a note to a doctor, he doesn’t really get it.)
Now the doctor visits have dwindled as I await further testing to see if my hip is still infected. What could make the situation worse?
Now everybody, almost everybody, is home bound thanks to that other, lesser known, “C” word — the coronavirus.
People are hoarding meat. Hand sanitizer. Toilet paper.
And I can’t get out to hoard anything.
Fortunately for myself and the rest of my cell block, the warden and my dad, the World’s Greatest Fisherman, keep a steady supply of, well, supplies.
No danger of running out of TP here. No danger of running out of food, either.
Especially, it seems, cabbage.
Oh, it all started innocently enough on St. Patrick’s Day last week. The warden stirred up a batch of corned beef and cabbage, a staple of the Irish holiday, even though the closest my family comes to being Irish is rooting for Notre Dame.
Because the corned beef was plentiful and not mixed in with the cabbage and potatoes (the ratio of cabbage to potatoes was about 100 to 1), it wasn’t a bad meal.
Cabbage is an acquired taste. Acquired only by desperate people who have had, at some point in their lives, nothing else to eat.
Cabbage, for the uninitiated, is basically a thick lettuce. I do not know why we need a thick, tasteless lettuce, with the consistency of chewing through limp, wet cardboard. But it’s out there.
And apparently, the warden buys it by the truck load.
The very next day, we had something called Italian sausage and bean soup. I enjoy soup. I like Italian sausage. Beans are good, too.
But immediately, as I scooped up a healthy portion, I saw something untoward dominating the Italian sausage and beans.
“Is this cabbage?” I asked.
“No,” the warden said. “It’s cole slaw.”
“Uh, isn’t the main ingredient in cole slaw cabbage?”
“Yes.”
Oh brother.
Take a good meal with two delicious ingredients in it, then add limp cardboard to it? Why? Oh the horror, why?
Onions. Corn. Cheese. More cheese. Tomatoes.
With all those great options, why go with limp cardboard?
I dare not protest too much with the warden. She controls not only my diet, but my internet as well.
But when she said the next evening meal would be leftover corned beef and cabbage, a riot nearly broke out.
Not sure how effective a one-person riot might have been, probably as effective as throwing some thick, tasteless lettuce with the consistency of cardboard into a perfectly good soup.
