Q. We are going to need a new roof in the upcoming year and a topic that interests me is metal roofing. I see them popping up all over the place — long term are they a good option? — A reader in Kendallville
A. Yes, the last several years you see metal roofing everywhere with ads on TV and billboards all over. The problem is that no one is educating homeowners as to the options. Today it’s all about the hype and sale with lifetime warranties, forever colors and low cost.
Homeowners are getting taken advantage of.
Among drawbacks to metal roofing are that they are typically noisy, during rains or hail especially if the old roofing is not removed and there are wood horizontal strips installed creating a cavity that is like a drum. When the metal moves, it pops, making an oil can noise.
Expansion and contraction and fasteners that are attached to large panels that move a lot in changing temperatures affect both concealed and exposed fasteners. With exposed fasteners, the neoprene seal degrades, cracks and dislodges over time.
Colors change and fade over time and the corrugated panels are the thinnest gauge metal, so the finish is the thinnest so as colors fade the ability to repair and match is difficult. Usually, it requires repainting, defeating the purpose of factory applied coating.
If they are not used in the proper application, you can’t have any standing water at all. They are not intended for low slope applications: It’s just too easy for water to back up valleys and penetrations especially in driving rain or snow.
There are several types of steel roofs and steel shingles but let’s just stick to the two types commonly seen today: standing seam with hidden fastener and corrugated metal with exposed fasteners.
People today glamorize that the old farmhouse had a standing seam roof and it lasted 70-90 years — but think about it. It was a steeper roof slope with very few penetrations and definitely no exposed fasteners. It was a standing seam style, meaning it was made of heavy gauge metal and was installed one 16” panel at a time and the fasteners were covered by the next panel making them concealed.
Today we want to substitute thinner gauge metal that is corrugated, designed for low cost out buildings, meaning it comes out of a roll machine much like a seamless gutter machine and in much larger panels, some as wide as 36” and then attached with a screw with a neoprene washer to seal it.
If it is installed ever slightly at an angle, the proper seal will not be achieved and for a roof, there are hundreds and hundreds of screws.
