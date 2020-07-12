Question: Where in Marshall County might one find examples of elephant, swan and perhaps even unicorn towel origami? Answer: They can be found at the registration desk at LifePlex at Fitness Forum. Almost any day towel elephants can be found at the front counter. Occasionally swans appear at the back counter. Unicorns only can be found on rare occasions when one has made a special request.
The creator of these towel origami animals is Joseph Cartwright. He can also make squids, turtles, and sting rays. Over several weeks I had inquired when I was registering about Joe’s art. In the course of our conversation, he mentioned he was working on a unicorn. One day as I was leaving he asked me to wait a minute where upon he produced a unicorn. If Joe still has it, you might ask to see it if you happen to be visiting LifePlex.
I have come upon towel origami in other places. They can be found at hotels and motels where they have been left in the bathrooms to brighten the lives of the guests. Just about any place where towels can be found is a place for towel origami.
Joe’s towel origami animals brought to mind an old gospel song, Brighten The Corner Where You Are. Written in 1913 by Ina Mae Duley Ogdon it was for many years the theme song for Billy Sunday campaigns. Verse three would seem to be especially appropriate to Joe’s creations.
Here for your talent you may surely find a need,.
Here reflect the bright and Morning Star;
Even from your humble hand the Bread of Life may feed,
Brighten the corner where you are.
Every time that Joe is working registration desk at the LifePlex, he uses his creative talents to brighten the corner where he is. When I pass the towel origami elephants on the registration counter, a smile comes to my face. They help to brighten my day as well as all those who pass by the desk. Joe also brightens his corner of the world with his infectious smile.
In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus tells His followers: “You are the light of the world. A city built on a hill cannot be hid. No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father in heaven.” (Mat. 5:14-16) Jesus was encouraging His followers to brighten the corner of the Earth where they found themselves by letting their light shine.
All of us have some degree over the corners where we find ourselves. There is the corner where we work, where we live, where we go to church, where we gather with others for fellowship, where we travel this nation’s roads and byways. All of them give us opportunities to let our light shine and so brighten the corner where we are.
It is one thing to see a lone candle shinning in the darkness. It is something completely different to see many candles glowing. To be a part of such an experience can be quite inspiring and uplifting. Can you imagine what might happen in a community if each person would strive to brighten the corner where they are? Would that not be a wonderful place to live? It could all begin with you deciding to brighten your corner and thus becoming an inspiration to others to do the same.
