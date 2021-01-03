“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
We all have been through so much this past year and it seems like it will never stop. The constant bad news that enfolds us daily is zapping every bit of energy we try to hold on to make it through the days.
Well, I am done with this gloom and doom! I tell myself to rise above it, get on with what you can do to “do something” that will make a difference. HOPE!
Even Christmas cards did not make it where I wanted them to go. I sent three to Cleveland and after more than three weeks weeks ... only two made it to the destination! What is wrong! I have to hope!
I do not know the answer, all I can do is hope that things will get better. Trying to think back to my history ... yep, I am old enough to remember party-line telephones, with a crank and so many rings for one’s particular line. I remember going to the “outhouse,” taking a bath, in front of the wood stove in a washtub. We did have electricity because my Mama and I listened to the “Inner Sanctum” and “The Shadow” on the radio.
We did not live in the country very long and I was sure glad when we moved to town ... and then my grandparents had a TV. Wow! How things changed! My time watching TV was very limited! Maybe if we could step back in time a bit and “see” in our mind’s eye how people had to live and think about how blessed we are that we have so many “social ways” to stay in touch. People endured during the First World War; the flu pandemic, The Depression; World War II; the Korean War; and on and on in modern times. We have only become “softer” in our determination to endure. Let us just say to ourselves, “Pull yourself up by your boot straps,” and get busy and be thankful and less complaining. Perhaps, we are not the sturdy stock, our ancestors were. Think about that for a bit!
And, there were no zoom, internet, cell phones, no games, other than jacks, hopscotch, checkers or books to read. I did not waste my time doing sitting things; I was out and about, playing hard. And, of that, I am very thankful.
So, could there be anything wrong with just listening to the TV, instead of watching, while doing something creative with our hands; or playing board games or cards while listening to music that is soothing to our souls, or reading a good book, or making little cards to send to people? The list of things to do could get pretty long. I so miss going out in public because I seem to attract people who want to talk. I usually end up getting a hug! Oh, I can tell you I sure do miss those hugs, so very much. I miss seeing a smile and I miss giving a smile, too! Then, on the other hand, I love seeing the masks, fitting correctly, and social distancing, during these times!
Yes, I am very blessed. I have a hubby to hug, a kitty to snuggle with, and phone calls help. I just want more! I want to hug my son and my granddaughters ... cannot do that yet! I cannot even see them because they live too many states away from us.
Then, for all my “selfish wants,” I begin to think of the folks that do not have anyone to hug or a kitty, dog or any other type of “pet.” How sad it must be. That’s it! I am going to do more to try and reach other folks this coming New Year. I love making cards and little gifts. I can think of all kinds of ways to do something for someone else, even folks I do not know!
God is waiting on each of us, this coming New Year, to pick up the pace and give whatever we can of ourselves to others. He gives us so much and yet, especially, me, here I am complaining about no hugs, yet what am I doing about it? Hope is waiting for you and me to release unto the world, surrounding us.
Indeed, God does have a plan for you and that plan is to talk to Him and listen to Him more so you will do that something that only you can do to make this a better year. And spread hope!
No, “ole man” COVID-19 is not going away for a while, we just have to try and rise above the “stuff” he is dishing out and grow in faith and hope!
Seems like with each day, I have frustration and it does get pretty old! Unless I turn to God in prayer and in faith, I really do not think I could endure it very well ... tears come to me a lot ... but, when I turn to God, I know He is a refuge from all my hurts, worries, pain, and concern for others. I just let go and He does answer. He does answer, in His timing! I know there is hope from God!
So, starting this New Year ... tear yourself away from social media for a while, turn off the TV, or just listen to it while doing something productive, do something that warms your heart, and that something just may warm someone else’s heart as well.
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have, abundantly, this coming New Year of 2021. Keep hope alive within your hearts and souls!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.