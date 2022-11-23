The game isn’t changing, it’s changed.
From the moment James Naismith nailed up the first peach basket, winning basketball — at any level — had a simple formula:
A) Work the ball inside to your big. The closer you are to the basket, after all, the better chance you have of putting it in the basket.
B) And if your big is double-teamed, kick it out for an open jumper.
In that order.
It worked that way in boys basketball. It worked that way in girls basketball.
Not anymore.
Now, the three-pointer has become the focus.
Take a look at two girls basketball games over last weekend:
• On Friday in Garrett, DeKalb defeated the host Railroaders, 45-34.
The difference in the game was undoubtedly three-point shooting. The Barons went 9-for-19 from deep (47.4%). Garrett was 4-for-17 (23.5%).
Those five extra three-pointers accounted for a 15-point differential in a game decided by 11 points.
The two teams combined to go 13-for-36 from beyond the arc, 36.1%.
The Barons and Railroaders were a combined 11-for-34 on two-pointers, 32.4%.
The teams took more three-point tries (36) than traditional two-point attempts (34).
An anomaly?
• On Saturday in Waterloo, DeKalb and Central Noble locked horns.
The Cougars won, led by 8-for-17 (47.1%) shooting from the three-point line, 34-21.
The Barons were 3-for-20 (15%) from long range in the loss.
In that contest, DeKalb and Central Noble went a combined 11-for-37 on three-pointers (29.7%) and 6-for-23 (26.1%) on twos.
A whopping 61.7% of all shots taken Saturday were launched from deep.
DeKalb only attempted 10 two-point field goals the entire game. Central Noble only attempted 13.
“That’s just where the game’s at right now,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said.
When the three-point line came into the high school game, most teams had one or two sharp-shooters who were allowed to shoot 3s.
Now everyone, at least pretty much everyone, has the green light.
On Friday in Garrett, all five DeKalb starters attempted at least one three-pointer. Garrett had four players shoot from deep.
On Saturday, the Barons had six players make long tries. The Cougars had six, too.
Instead of pounding the ball inside for a point-blank shot attempt, perimeter players are encouraged to penetrate into the lane. When the defense packs in to address the situation, the ball is kicked out for a three-pointer.
“The whole idea of the game has changed,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said Tuesday. “You’re definitely seeing a shift.”
In a way, it makes sense to shoot from deep.
To score a decent percentage from the floor, a team has to shoot 50% on 42 two-point shots to score 42 points.
To score the same number of points, a team only has to make 33.3% of its three-pointers on those 42 attempts to score 42 points.
Is it just a numbers game, though?
Lapodot said there has been some influence trickling down from the NBA and college game.
It used to be every player dreamed of being Michael Jordan, driving into the lane for an acrobatic dunk.
Now, they all want to be a three-point specialist like Steph Curry.
Instead of developing true post players, most programs have developed a “stretch 4” mentality, according to Lapadot. Now even taller players are encouraged to step outside and take jumpers to stretch the defense.
“We’re not developing post players,” Lapadot said.
It’s easier and more glamorous, said Lapadot, who has won 180 games in 12 years, to shoot three-pointers than to practice the Mikan drill.
George Mikan was a 6-foot-10 post player who won seven league championships from the late 1940s to the early 1950s.
The Mikan drill involved shooting reverse layups from both sides of the rim, using the rim as a shot protector and emphasizing using both hands effectively down low.
The post player formula still works (see: Maleah Leatherman and the Central Noble state champs from about a few years back).
But first you have to have a post player. The Barons, Railroaders and Cougars don’t have an established 6-footer to sit in the lane and draw attention (although the Cougars’ Grace Swank, only a freshman, has shown signs of being that type of player in the future).
For shorter teams, the 3 is the most potent weapon. But the ball has to go in the basket.
“We try to make people beat us with 3s,” Lapadot said.
