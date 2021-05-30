Q. I am planning on doing some interior remodeling on our 40-year-old home that includes painting the whole interior. First, I plan to repair a couple of pieces of trim that were damaged by our dog, then patch several areas on the walls before priming and painting. All the ceilings have a popcorn texture on them throughout the house. Is this something I can scrape off myself before painting? — Alex
A. Painting of the ceiling can cause the existing texture to loosen and come off especially if you are using a paint roller. Paint will dampen the texture material which causes it to come off.
Yes, you can paint popcorn textured ceilings, but you must be very careful to not have it come off. Most of the time when we paint a textured ceiling, we try to spray paint it.
Houses can go for 30 or 40 years without ever painting the ceilings.
To remove the texture is in most cases easy. Usually if you use a spray bottle or garden sprayer to spray, typically water, onto the ceiling texture, it will loosen the texture materials and then you can scrape the texture off. It is a very messy job, and you would want to move all the furniture you can out of the room and cover the floors very well.
Once you scrape everything off, usually you end up making divots in the ceiling that then will need to be fixed and often it will lead into skim coating the entire ceiling drywall finish mud.
Usually, at this point you would re-texture the ceiling with something or sand, finish skim, sand and paint.
Most customers today like the Spanish lace or knockdown style texture. Spray popcorn textures were popular in the 1960s and 1970s. It is still done today in apartments and commercial buildings because it is easy and inexpensive.
If I were a do-it-yourselfer I would hire a drywall contractor. If you do all the prep (move everything out, tape off and cover anything you want protected) and get a price for them to come and scrape the old texture off, skim coating and re-texture.
It might take a couple of days — depending on the humidity — for the material to dry. At this point, you would be ready to sand and paint yourself.
