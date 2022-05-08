”Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your life” (Matthew 6:26-27 KJV) (Please focus on the above words and turn all you “living and doing” as God directs you; do not worry, know if we will listen to God’s guidance, we will be doing all we can to help people and animals all over the world.)
”But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.” (1 Cor. 2:9 KJV) (Keep in mind, we are all God’s children, both wild and domestic animals, and pray continuously for all in Ukraine.)
”Therefore I will look unto the Lord; I will wait for the God of my salvation; my God will hear me.” (Micah 7:7 KJV) (I pray we will listen to God and do as He guides us in helping Ukraine.)
We rock back and forth in a rocking chair, ever hoping to see ahead of us a glorious day approaching as the sun rises and a beautiful blue sky above us brings fresh hope for a new day.
Over the years I have rocked, beginning with my grandmother rocking me as a wee one and then having my own rocking chair. Yes, indeed, I sure did like to rock, and still do! Little did I know when I first came to know Jesus, at a very young age, how much I would be “rocking” back and forth between hurt and love in my life.
I talk to folks and I listen as I feel that, perhaps, God has let me experience some of the things I have in life because I can understand what some folks have gone through or, perhaps, still are going through with their everyday rocking chair hopes, dreams, and searching for an answer to the pain they have suffered.
The rocking back and forth gives us a feeling of looking forward to a new day, a new lifestyle, a new friendship, or a new accomplishment we wish to obtain.
Then sometimes we are sitting in the “steady” rockers, stopped ... as though waiting on God to push us forward once again, to try this “life” all over again, and maybe, this time, we will make a right turn instead of a “wrong turn.”
The swaying puts our spirits to rest and calms us down enough to pray to our Father and ask Him to lead us forward, not backward to an old habit or lifestyle.
One thing I am guilty of is “thinking” too much of the past woes, I have suffered. Yes, there have been good things that have come out of those troubled times. I now feel more empathy toward others, and I cry with others when they relate their stories to me, and then I pray with them. My heart grieves tremendously for the “broken spirits” because I have been broken so many times and yet, God has always been there for me and lifted me up.
Tears of sorrow, tears of joy, tears of thanksgiving, tears flow, truly almost constantly from my eyes, because God has given me a heart of caring so deeply for His human and His animal (both wild and domestic children) and I call this a “gift.” This is a gift that allows me to feel compassion for all living gifts to us, from God. Yes, nature is included in my prayers as well. Can you imagine when we have the gift of empathy, what a beautiful gift, it is, indeed!
Whatever your gift is, look for it, within your soul, pray for God to surround you with His calling, and give yourself over to loving, caring, protecting, and whatever else He guides you to give of yourself ... to make this a much kinder and loving world.
”Dear Father, I Praise Thy Holy Name, for all of Your Loving and Caring Children, all over the world. who are coming forth to help a nation so besieged by war and horrendous actions, to give of themselves, as You direct them, to go forth, and give the help and healing, so very badly needed. I ask, Father, also, that You will guide us to pray, as we sit in our rocking chairs, and listen to You calling us ... to go forth, ‘Out of our rocking chair’ to serve You and our fellow brothers and sisters in Ukraine. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.