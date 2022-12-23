Neal and Karla took their two granddaughters to a Dairy Queen in Fort Wayne on a Saturday night. Paisley is 10, and Penny is 8. After they left the restaurant, they asked the girls if they’d like to go look at Christmas lights downtown. Paisley remarked that she wasn’t feeling so well (she ate too much at DQ). Grandpa teased her and said, “Well, don’t go throwing up in my truck!” Younger sister Penny piped up, “GRANDPA! Do you care more about your truck than the health of your granddaughter?” — Neal and Karla Hart of Kendallville
+++
Erin Raatz shared these stories. Their boys are so funny but we know where they get it from!
Anytime they see a man with a white beard in December ... conversations such as ...
Levi: IS THAT SANTA???
Henry: Santa doesn’t drive a Buick!!!
And another story from Erin:
Henry: I’m not gonna tell you what I got you for Christmas … but how much do you like fuzzy socks?????
+++
Here are two favorites of mine from the 1990s. The first is from when a father brought home a Christmas tree and, as usual, sawed off about an inch or two before the family positioned it in the tree stand. After looking at the tree from all angles and with lots of discussion and deliberation, the family decided that the tree might look more balanced if more were sawed off. Some people might have said that it looked better ... but everyone was in agreement that no more should be cut off. In fact, one of the youngest children said, "Hurry up and add more water so that it can start growing!"
In another family one of the children proudly told the father of the house that there was a present for him (from the child) under the tree. The father was delighted and said he would shake it to see if he could figure out what the present was. The child quickly piped up, "T-shirts don't rattle!"
How I cherish the memories of when our kids were little and we were altogether preparing for and celebrating Christ's birth!
Merry Christmas to each of you readers, near or far!
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people.
