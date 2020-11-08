Q. We are having a house built next year and had plans drawn. It is a country/farmhouse styled home and we are using some unusual materials such as corrugated siding on part of the exterior and standing seam metal on the roof. I have seen and would like to find half round gutters to complement the style. I remember vinyl half round gutters from the box stores, but that is not my only choice is it? What do you think about half round metal. I do not think it comes seamless? — Albert in Auburn
A. Yes, half round gutters are usually a must when dealing with a period styled home or homes in historical districts.
Often in registered historical districts, half round gutters are needed to meet architectural requirements. In older homes they were commonplace when integrated into tall fascias and hidden gutters in soffits. Those of older days were copper or galvanized steel and soldered together at the seams, endcaps and outlets.
Today we do not solder gutters or roofing unless in specialized applications.
Five-inch half round gutters hold about half the water volume as 5-inch K-styled seamless gutters that have become commonplace over the last 40 plus years.
Yes, half round gutters look the part of an old farmhouse style but with the difference of support brackets and specialized installation they cost about twice as much as standard gutters.
I never liked the plastic PVC gutters that come in handy sections at the lumber yard because they would seem to leak at all the seams without constant resealing.
Today’s new manufacturing of half round gutters that come in 10’ and 20’ sections have new designed connectors that are pop-riveted together and sealed work very well. They can come in several colors of aluminum or copper or galvanized steel.
An experienced installer is needed because the adjustable hanging brackets are designed for straight fascia or angled fascia application and must be installed before the gutters go on.
Yes, they do have roll form machines to site make seamless half round gutters but there are only a couple of companies in our region that do these, so do your homework.
