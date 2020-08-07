Oliver, 2, and Catherine were lying down for bed. Oliver asked his mother Catherine, “Are you happy?” Catherine replied, “I will be happy when you fall asleep.” “OK,” he said. Then Catherine asked, “Are you happy?” Oliver replied, “I’ll be happy when you fall asleep!” — Catherine of Chile
Liz set the table for dinner and lit two small candles because Terry and I were there. One of the candles was close to Sara’s glass of water. Sara, 3, said, “I’m scared of the fire.” “Why?” I asked her. “My water might get burned,” she said.
Here are some more Sara stories from recent months:
Sara (calling me to begin a conversation): “Mommy ... I called you Mommy because you are my Mommy’s Mommy ...”
A while back, while eating take-out food, Liz offered Sara some baby corn to try. Sara rejected the taste because she said she wanted “big girl corn!”
One evening I was musing about what the weather would be like the next day. Sara looked out of her bedroom window and said: “I know what the weather is. It’s dark!”
Sara turned 4 during our visit at the end of May. One of the highlights of her special day was making and decorating the birthday cake. Sara put on her apron to help with the measuring and mixing. “Making a cake is a lot of work,” she told me. “But someone has to do it!”
One day when I asked Sara if she wanted to run some errands with me, she said, “No, I don’t want to run!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too! GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
